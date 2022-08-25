Ajaccio vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Ajaccio will welcome Lille to the Stade François Coty in Ligue 1 action on Friday.

The hosts have endured a winless start to their Ligue 1 campaign on their return to the top flight. They have lost two of their three league games thus far. In their previous outing, they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Rennes, where Mounaïm El Idrissy scored Ajaccio's first goal from open play this season.

Lille, meanwhile, saw their winning start to the season come to a grinding halt, as they were beaten 7-1 at home by a rampant Paris Saint-Germain side. Jonathan Bamba scored a consolation goal in the second half for the 2020-21 winners.

Ajaccio vs Lille Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 22 times across Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. The visitors hold the upper hand against their Corsica-based rivals with 14 wins to four losses, while four games have ended in draws.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2014. Lille are on a seven-game winning streak and will looking to continue that run as they seek a return to winning ways.

Ajaccio form guide (all competitions): L-D-L

Lille form guide (all competitions): L-D-W

Ajaccio vs Lille Team News

Ajaccio

L'ours will be able to count on a full-strength squad, as they have no reported absentees on account of injury or suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lille

Timothy Weah is struggling with a foot injury and will not travel with the squad to Ajaccio.

Injured: Timothy Weah

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ajaccio vs Lille Predicted XIs

Ajaccio (4-4-2): Benjamin Leroy (GK); Mickaël Alphonse, Oumar Gonzalez, Fernand Mayembo, Mohamed Youssouf; Mathier Coutadeur, Qazim Laci, Ryad Nouri, Vincent Marchetti; Mounaïm El Idrissa, Romain Hamouma

Lille (4-2-3-1): Leo Jardim (GK); Ismaily, Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Bafode Diakite; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Benjamin Andre; Angel Gomes, Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan Bamba; Jonathan David.

Ajaccio vs Lille Prediction

Lille have conceded nine goals in three games, but seven of them came in their last outing against holders PSG. Ajaccio have conceded four goals but have scored just two this season, the worst attacking record in the league. Les Dogues have a solid record against Ajaccio and should secure a win.

Prediction: Ajaccio 1-2 Lille

