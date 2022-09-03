Ajaccio vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2022

Sunday sees Ajaccio take on Lorient in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Francois Coty.

Newly-promoted Ajaccio have found life in Ligue 1 pretty hard thus far into the 2022-23 campaign, as they are currently propping up the table having lost four of their opening five fixtures and drawn the other.

Most notably, they’ve found goals hard to come by, scoring just three, as their lone point was captured in a 0-0 draw with Lens.

Lorient, meanwhile, are currently sitting in seventh place despite playing one less game than most of the other Ligue 1 sides due to their match with Lyon being postponed due to an unacceptable playing surface.

They did suffer a bad loss in their midweek game against Lens, falling to a 5-2 defeat, but prior to that they’d won two games and drawn one, giving them a pretty impressive start to the season.

Ajaccio vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

These two sides have not faced off in Ligue 1 since May 2014, when Lorient defeated Ajaccio 1-0 despite being reduced to 10 men.

No other Ligue 1 side has scored fewer goals than Ajaccio, who have managed just three thus far, but their defense hasn’t been too bad, with seven sides conceding more than their total of nine.

Lorient’s recent away form has been very poor, as they have failed to win in 34 of their last 37 matches on their travels.

Ajaccio were unbeaten in their last 10 matches in the 2021-22 season, a stark contrast to their winless start in the current campaign.

If Lorient win this match, they could move up into fourth place, which would be their highest position since the opening day of the 2020-21 season.

Ajaccio vs Lorient Prediction

Given Ajaccio’s poor form and winless run, it’s likely that this match will prove to be a very tricky one for them.

Put simply, it looks like many of their players are currently out of their depth in Ligue 1, and while Lorient are not the best side in the competition, they’re more than capable of scoring goals and defeating teams.

Therefore, we expect an away win in this game.

Prediction: Ajaccio 0-2 Lorient

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Ajaccio vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Lorient win.

Tip 2: Terem Moffi to score for Lorient – YES (Moffi has scored four goals in his last two games).

Tip 3: Ajaccio to fail to score – YES (Ajaccio have scored just three goals thus far into the season).

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P