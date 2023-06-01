Ajaccio vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2023

Ajaccio play host to Marseille in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Francois Coty this Saturday.

The season couldn’t have gone much differently for these two sides. Ajaccio have been relegated back into Ligue 2, and can now finish in 18th place at best.

Marseille, on the other hand, are set to finish in third place in the table, meaning they will enter the UEFA Champions League’s third qualifying round next season.

Ajaccio vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajaccio’s last game with Marseille was one of their rare successes this season. They defeated the high-flying team 1-2 at the Stade Velodrome in October. This was their first win over Marseille since March 2012.

Ajaccio have struggled for goals all season, and their current total of 22 makes them Ligue 1’s lowest-scoring side in 2022-23. Given that the next-lowest scorers Angers have scored 33, it’s unlikely that they’ll rid themselves of this unfortunate tag on Saturday.

Despite qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Marseille have not been in good form in recent weeks. They have actually lost three of their last four games, and most recently fell to strugglers Brest in a shocking game at home.

Ajaccio’s recent form has been appalling. Since beating Troyes on February 26, they have collected just two points from their next 12 games.

Marseille wing-back Jonathan Clauss has registered 11 assists this season, putting him level with Neymar Jr and behind only Lionel Messi in Ligue 1 overall.

Ajaccio vs Marseille Prediction

While their recent form has not been that encouraging, this game offers Marseille an excellent chance to end their campaign in style.

Ajaccio’s form has been atrocious all season, and their lack of goals means that, on paper at least, they shouldn’t provide too much of a threat to the away side.

With Marseille probably in celebration mode of sorts, an away win seems like the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Ajaccio 0-3 Marseille

Ajaccio vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Marseille win.

Tip 2: Ajaccio to fail to score – Yes (Ajaccio have drawn a blank in their last six Ligue 1 games).

Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in Marseille’s last seven games).

Poll : 0 votes