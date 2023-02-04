Ajaccio vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023 

Ajaccio will welcome Nantes to Stade Fracois Coty for a matchday 22 fixture in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 5).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback win at Angers in midweek. Abdallah Sima opened the scoring for Angers in the 13th minute, but Moussa Soumano and Mounaim El Idrissu scored second-half goals to complete a comeback win.

Nantes, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat against Olympique Marseille at home. Joao Victor's 57th minute own goal put the visitors ahead before Azzedine Ounahi made sure of the result in the second minute of injury time.

The defeat left La Maison Jaune in 13th spot in the standings, having garnered 22 points from 21 games. Ajaccio, meanwhile, are 17th with 18 points, one point away from safety.

Ajaccio vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nantes have 14 wins from their last 29 games against Ajaccio. Six games have ended in a draw, while Ajaccio have nine wins.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Ajaccio's victory over Angers snapped a run of four league defeats. They're seeking to win consecutive Ligue 1 games for the first time in a decade.

Nantes' defeat to Marseille ended their run of seven straight clean sheets.

Ajaccio have the worst home attack in the league, scoring just seven goals in ten home games.

The hosts are the only Ligue 1 side yet to score in the opening 30 minutes of a home game this season.

Nantes have the third-worst away record in the league, with just eight points garnered from 11 games.

Ajaccio vs Nantes Prediction

Nantes have a four-point advantage over the bottom three, making this game a relegation six-pointer. Ajaccio, meanwhile, will be keen to build on their victory over Angers with another win against a relegation rival.

However, their home form has been far from impressive, and they have the worst home record in the league.

Both teams are likely to prioritise avoiding a loss rather than going all out for a win. The spoils should be shared in a low-scoring game.

Prediction: Ajaccio 1-1 Nantes

Ajaccio vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

