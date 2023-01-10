Ajaccio vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11th 2023

Ajaccio take on Reims in a Ligue 1 game on Wednesday at the Stade Francois Coty.

After an awful start to their campaign following their promotion last season, Ajaccio have turned things around in recent games. Their loss to Toulouse on New Year’s Day was their first in four games, as they previously picked up two wins and a draw to climb out of the drop zone.

Reims, meanwhile, are unbeaten dating back to September 18th, a run of nine games. Sure, they’ve only won three of those matches, but it’s a run that has taken them up to a respectable 10th in the table. Most recently, they upset high-flyers Rennes 3-1 and then drew 1-1 with Lille.

Ajaccio vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

These two sides have not faced off since a Ligue 2 meeting in 2018, a meeting that was won by Reims. In fact, Reims have won their last three matches against Ajaccio, and have not lost to them since 2016.

Reims striker Folarin Balogun, who is on loan from Arsenal, has scored 10 goals this season, putting him behind only Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1’s overall scoring table.

Ajaccio are Ligue 1’s lowest-scoring side, with just 15 goals to their name thus far. Four of those goals have come from Youcef Belaili, who also has two assists.

Reims are officially Ligue 1’s worst side in terms of their disciplinary record, as they have both the most yellow cards in the competition with 38 and the most red cards too with five.

Ajaccio have lost five of their eight home games this season, a worrying statistic for this match given Reims have only lost away from home twice thus far.

Ajaccio vs Reims Prediction

Although they are the away side, Reims probably have reason to be confident coming into this game.

Their unbeaten run is one of the best in Ligue 1 right now, and while Ajaccio are not a terrible side, their lack of ability in front of goal could come back to bite them here, especially if Reims can find a way to score early.

Overall, we expect an away win in this game.

Prediction: Ajaccio 0-2 Reims

Ajaccio vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Reims win

Tip 2: Ajaccio to fail to score – Yes (Ajaccio’s record in front of goal this season has been poor while Reims have let in four goals in their last eight games).

Tip 3: Folarin Balogun to score for Reims – Yes (Balogun has ten goals this season and scored a brace in Reims’ recent win over Rennes).

