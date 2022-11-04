Ajaccio vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2022

In a clash between two teams from the bottom half of the Ligue 1 table, Ajaccio will entertain Strasbourg at the Stade François Coty on Saturday.

Both the hosts and the visitors are winless in their last three games of the competition, with the hosts losing two games in a row and Strasbourg playing back-to-back draws.

Ajaccio fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against fellow-promoted side Auxerre last week. Both teams had a player sent off in the second half in what was a slow game. Strasbourg played out their second 2-2 draw in a row last time around as they held Marseille to a draw at home.

They went two goals down in the 35th minute but kept their composure to not concede any more goals. Their persistence paid off late in the second half, as Lebo Mothiba reduced the deficit in the 76th minute. There was some late drama in the game as Kevin Gameiro found his way through the Marseille defense to score a last-ditch equalizer in injury time.

Ajaccio vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 28 times across all competitions and this will be their first meeting since the 2016-17 campaign when they met in Ligue 2. The visitors have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 10 wins to their name. Ajaccio have five wins while as many as 13 games have ended in draws.

They last met in Ligue 1 in the 2005-06 season, with both meetings ending in draws. When they met in Ligue 2 in the 2016-17 season, both teams picked up home wins.

Strasbourg are undefeated in 16 of their last 17 matches against Ajaccio in all competitions.

The hosts have the worst attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring just eight goals.

Strasbourg have the fewest wins in Ligue 1 this season (1), while the hosts have picked up a couple of wins.

Ajaccio are winless at home in Ligue 1 this season, losing their last five games.

Ajaccio vs Strasbourg Prediction

L'ours have struggled at home this season and have lost five of their six games in Ligue 1. They have scored just two goals in these games and might struggle against the visitors, who have scored six goals in their last three away games.

Le RCS have seen over 2.5 goals in their last six league outings and we expect this game to turn out to be a high-scoring affair as well. They are undefeated in 16 of their last 17 meetings against the hosts and should be confident of a positive outcome.

While they have just one win to their name this season, they have shown improvement in form in their recent games and should be able to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Ajaccio 1-2 Strasbourg

Ajaccio vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Strasbourg to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Kevin Gameiro to score any time - Yes

