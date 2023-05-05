Ajaccio vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7, 2023

Ajaccio host Toulouse in Ligue 1 at the Stade Francois Coty on Sunday (May 7).

Sitting in 19th place in the standings, Ajaccio are on the cusp of relegation. They're ten points from safety, meaning a loss here and wins for Nantes and Strasbourg will see them demoted to Ligue 2.

Toulouse, meanwhile, are flying high right now. They're in 13th place in the standings and are safe of relegation, but more importantly, they claimed the Coupe de France last weekend by hammering Nantes. That means they will play in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Ajaccio vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajaccio have beaten Toulouse just once in their last six meetings. They have lost their last two games against them by a 2-0 margin. Most recently, Toulouse beat Ajaccio as part of their victorious Coupe de France campaign.

Ajaccio’s 3-0 defeat to Lille last weekend means they have only collected one point in their eight games. They have also struggled to find the net during that period, scoring just twice. In fact, they have the lowest number of goals in Ligue 1 this season.

Despite winning the Coupe de France last weekend, Toulouse have had patchy form at best in recent weeks. They have won five games since the start of February, losing eight.

There’s a chance Toulouse may be tired coming into this game. They played on Tuesday evening against Lens, losing 1-0, meaning they have had just four days preparation.

Toulouse’s Branco van den Boomen has eight assists this season, sitting behind just four other players in Ligue 1.

Ajaccio vs Toulouse Prediction

The bubble of optimism surrounding Toulouse was burst by their loss to Lens on Tuesday, but they should still have enough to edge past Ajaccio

The hosts have their backs to the wall, knowing that relegation is around the corner should they lose. However, they just don’t have the firepower to score the goals they need, and their form in recent weeks has been awful.

This might be a closer game than it sounds due to Ajaccio’s desperation, but the prediction is an away win.

Prediction: Ajaccio 0-1 Toulouse

Ajaccio vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Toulouse win

Tip 2: Ajaccio fail to score – Yes (Ajaccio have struggled for goals, and Toulouse have kept a clean sheet against them in ten of their last 12 games.)

Tip 3: Toulouse to score in the second half – Yes (Ajaccio have conceded in the second half in five of their last seven games.)

