Ajaccio vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Ajaccio and Troyes square off in a thrilling Ligue 1 relegation six-pointer at the Stade Francois Coty on Sunday (February 26).

Both sides are separated by just one point in the danger zone, making this contest a nicely poised and exciting one.

AC Ajaccio @ACAjaccio 𝒍𝒆 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒆 𝒍𝒂 𝒔𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆



Nos Acéistes préparent la réception de l'



ac-ajaccio.corsica/article-le-pla… 𝒍𝒆 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒆 𝒍𝒂 𝒔𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆Nos Acéistes préparent la réception de l' @estac_officiel ce dimanche 26 février à Timizzolu. Avemu bisognu di u vostru sustegnu ! ⚽️ 𝒍𝒆 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒆 𝒍𝒂 𝒔𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆Nos Acéistes préparent la réception de l' @estac_officiel ce dimanche 26 février à Timizzolu. Avemu bisognu di u vostru sustegnu ! ✊ac-ajaccio.corsica/article-le-pla… https://t.co/wSzeUWqqY5

Ajaccio failed to move out of the drop zone, as they suffered a 3-0 loss against Lorient last Sunday.

Olivier Pantaloni’s men have now lost seven of their last eight games across competitions, including three consecutive losses. With 18 points from 24 games, Ajaccio are 19th in the points table, one point and two places below Troyes.

AC Ajaccio @ACAjaccio



Encore un résultat dur à encaisser pour tout le monde. Restons unis pour aller chercher le maintien, ce n’est pas fini !



#FCLACA #ACAjaccio #ForzaAiacciu 𝗙𝗜𝗡 𝗗𝗨 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛Encore un résultat dur à encaisser pour tout le monde. Restons unis pour aller chercher le maintien, ce n’est pas fini ! 𝗙𝗜𝗡 𝗗𝗨 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛Encore un résultat dur à encaisser pour tout le monde. Restons unis pour aller chercher le maintien, ce n’est pas fini !✊#FCLACA #ACAjaccio #ForzaAiacciu https://t.co/DVQL1uwSwO

Meanwhile, Troyes head into the weekend knowing victory could send them into 15th place in the standings.

However, they're on a four-game losing streak in the league and have picked up just one point from their last 21 available since kicking off the year with a 3-2 win at Strasbourg.

While Troyes will look to stop the rot, they have struggled away from home, where they're on a run of six losses in their last seven games.

Ajaccio vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from their last 23 meetings, Troyes holds the upper hand in the fixture.

Ajaccio have picked up eight wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Troyes are on a six-game unbeaten streak against Ajaccio, winning four times, since a 2-1 loss in January 2017.

AC Ajaccio @ACAjaccio



Match capital face à un concurrent direct ce dimanche à Timizzolu ! 🗣️



@estac_officiel

🗓️ Dimanche 26 février à 15h

🎟️ Tarif unique par tribune :



#ACAESTAC #ACAjaccio Cari 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒐𝒓𝒊 AiacciniMatch capital face à un concurrent direct ce dimanche à Timizzolu ! 🗣️🗓️ Dimanche 26 février à 15h🎟️ Tarif unique par tribune : billetterie-ajaccio.ticketchainer.com Cari 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒐𝒓𝒊 Aiaccini ✊Match capital face à un concurrent direct ce dimanche à Timizzolu ! 🗣️🆚 @estac_officiel🗓️ Dimanche 26 février à 15h 🎟️ Tarif unique par tribune : billetterie-ajaccio.ticketchainer.com#ACAESTAC #ACAjaccio https://t.co/Yhn9Al61pZ

Ajaccio have lost seven of their last eight games across competitions, with a 2-1 win at Angers on February 1 being the exception.

Troyes are winless in eight games, losing seven and drawing one since a 3-2 win over Strasbourg on January 2.

Ajaccio vs Troyes Prediction

Ajaccio and Troyes find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the standings and will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. They could cancel out each other out and end with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Ajaccio 1-1 Troyes

Ajaccio vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in seven of their last nine clashes.)

