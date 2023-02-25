Ajaccio vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Ajaccio and Troyes square off in a thrilling Ligue 1 relegation six-pointer at the Stade Francois Coty on Sunday (February 26).
Both sides are separated by just one point in the danger zone, making this contest a nicely poised and exciting one.
Ajaccio failed to move out of the drop zone, as they suffered a 3-0 loss against Lorient last Sunday.
Olivier Pantaloni’s men have now lost seven of their last eight games across competitions, including three consecutive losses. With 18 points from 24 games, Ajaccio are 19th in the points table, one point and two places below Troyes.
Meanwhile, Troyes head into the weekend knowing victory could send them into 15th place in the standings.
However, they're on a four-game losing streak in the league and have picked up just one point from their last 21 available since kicking off the year with a 3-2 win at Strasbourg.
While Troyes will look to stop the rot, they have struggled away from home, where they're on a run of six losses in their last seven games.
Ajaccio vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With 12 wins from their last 23 meetings, Troyes holds the upper hand in the fixture.
- Ajaccio have picked up eight wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.
- Troyes are on a six-game unbeaten streak against Ajaccio, winning four times, since a 2-1 loss in January 2017.
- Ajaccio have lost seven of their last eight games across competitions, with a 2-1 win at Angers on February 1 being the exception.
- Troyes are winless in eight games, losing seven and drawing one since a 3-2 win over Strasbourg on January 2.
Ajaccio vs Troyes Prediction
Ajaccio and Troyes find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the standings and will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. They could cancel out each other out and end with a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Ajaccio 1-1 Troyes
Ajaccio vs Troyes Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine meetings between the two teams.)
Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in seven of their last nine clashes.)