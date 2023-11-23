AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Ajax Amsterdam will host Vitesse at the Johann Cruijff Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have endured a highly turbulent campaign with issues on and off the pitch leaving the side in the bottom half of the table with a third of the season now gone. They were held to a 2-2 draw by newly-promoted Almere City in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a narrow victory before Benjamin Tahirovic gave away a penalty in additional time which their opponents duly converted.

Ajax Amsterdam sit 12th in the league table with 12 points from 11 games. They are 24 points behind rivals PSV Eindhoven at the top of the pile and will be desperate for a result here.

Like their opponents, Vitesse have endured an underwhelming start to their league campaign and currently find themselves languishing in the drop zone. They were beaten 3-1 by Heerenveen in their last match, taking the lead just four minutes after kickoff before a second-half red card to Marco van Ginkel saw their opponents turn the game on its head.

Ajax Amsterdam vs Vitesse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 81 meetings between Ajax and Vitesse. The hosts have won 51 of those games while the visitors have won just 19 times. There have been 11 draws between the two sides.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 12 games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 18 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2015.

Vitesse are the second-lowest-scoring side in the Eredivisie this season with a goal tally of nine.

All three of de Godenzonen's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Ajax Amsterdam vs Vitesse Prediction

Ajax are on a run of back-to-back winless outings, although they have lost just one of their last four games across all competitions. They have won their last two home league games and will be looking to extend that streak this weekend.

Vitesse, meanwhile, have lost their last two games and have won just one of their last six. They have lost four of their last five away league games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 Vitesse

Ajax Amsterdam vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax Amsterdam to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last 10 matches between the two teams have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)