Ajax News: Dutch giants remove release clause from Hakim Ziyech's contract

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 118 // 05 Oct 2019, 16:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ziyech was once again at his best during the midweek fixture against Valencia in the Champions League

What's the story?

Dutch giants Ajax have removed the release clause of highly-rated Moroccan winger, Hakim Ziyech.

The 26-year old played superbly last term and was one of the key members during Ajax's impressive run to the Champions League semi-finals.

In case you didn't know...

Ziyech joined Ajax in 2016 from FC Twente after two seasons with the latter. The Moroccan lit up the European stage last season with some stellar performances as Ajax reached the semi-finals of the UCL for the first time in two decades.

The Moroccan has started from where he left off last season with 6 goals in 13 appearances for the Dutch giants this season.

The heart of the story

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Ajax have reportedly removed the €30m release clause that was inserted into Ziyech's previous contract. The winger, who joined Ajax in 2016, had recently agreed on a new contract extension that tied him to the club until the middle of 2022.

Ziyech, who was linked with a move to Bayern Munich during the summer, is now the best-paid player in the Ajax side after their improved financial situation, owing to an impressive run in the Champions League last season as well as the sale of prized assets, Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt to Barcelona and Juventus respectively

The Moroccan, who opted to stay during the summer amidst numerous transfer rumours, will now be available for a price of €50m or more.

What's next?

After extending the contracts of Ziyech, Andre Onana, Nicolas Tagliafico, David Neres and Dusan Tadic, Ajax are now looking to extend Donny an de Beek's stay at the Johan Cruyff Arena amidst rumours linking the Dutchman to Real Madrid.