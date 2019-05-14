Ajax news: Frenkie de Jong given incredible farewell from fans before departure to Barcelona

Willem II v Ajax - Dutch Toto KNVB Cup Final

What's the story?

Barcelona-bound Frenkie de Jong was greeted with a spine-tingling farewell by Ajax fans as he said goodbye to the Johan Cruyff Arena after he made his final appearance for the club against Utrecht.

In case you didn't know

After having impressed in the Eredivisie and the Champions League, De Jong is set to join La Liga giants Barcelona on a five-year deal costing around €75 million this summer.

The 22-year-old played a key role in Ajax's journey in the Champions League, during which they defeated footballing giants like Real Madrid and Juventus to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

After earning a crucial first-leg advantage in the semi-final, however, the Dutch side were taken by surprise after a last-gasp Tottenham Hotspur goal in the second leg condemned them to a heartbreaking defeat.

Despite their European disappointment, Erik ten Hag's team has won the hearts of football fans across the globe with spectacular performances and a style of play popularly known as total football.

The heart of the matter

After having played his final game for Ajax, de Jong was greeted with a heartwarming farewell by fans as he departed the Johan Cruyff Arena.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, fans were seen singing de Jong's name while he was on his way out of the stadium with his girlfriend Mikky Kiemeney.

The midfielder was then seen joining in on the chants, jumping and holding his scarf up in the air while his girlfriend filmed the entire spectacle.

Frenkie De Jong getting a champions farewell from the Ajax supporters. This is beautiful! pic.twitter.com/1XCjiza3EA — De ara Torres (@dearatorres) May 12, 2019

De Jong will undoubtedly be a superb addition to the Barcelona squad as the club will re-start their bid for a European title next season.

What's next?

While Ajax are scheduled to face De Graafschap in the Eredivisie on Wednesday, Barcelona are preparing for their Copa del Rey final against Valencia on May 25.