Ajax vs Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023

Third-placed Ajax entertain fourth-placed Alkmaar at the Johan Cruyff Arena in the Eredivisie on Saturday. With four games left, Feyenoord have an eight-point lead over second-placed PSV. Holders Ajax trail the leaders by 11 points and are all but out of the title race.

Ajax are coming off a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat to KNVB Beker on Sunday against PSV after a 1-1 draw following extra time. It was the hosts' second defeat in seven days against their arch-rivals.

Alkmaar, meanwhile, have had a rest of two weeks. In their previous outing, they beat RKC Waalwijk 3-0 at home. They will displace Ajax from third place in the standings with a win.

Ajax vs Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 104 times across competitions since 1968, with Ajax leading 64-21.

The hosts are winless in three league meetings against Alkmaar, who won 2-1 in the September reverse fixture.

Ajax have two defeats in their last three home meetings against the visitors but have kept three clean sheets in five home meetings.

Both teams have conceded 32 goals in 30 league games this term, but Ajax have outscored Alkmaar 79-59.

Ajax vs Alkmaar Prediction

Ajax have lost twice at home in the Eredivisie this season, against leaders Feyenoord and second-placed PSV. They're winless in three league meetings against Alkmaar, conceding twice apiece in two defeats.

Alkmaar, meanwhile, have won three games across competitions without conceding. Considering their current form and recent record against Ajax, Alkmaar should take all three points an entertaining affair.

Prediction: Ajax 1-2 Alkmaar

Ajax vs Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Alkmaar

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Tadic to score or assist any time - Yes

