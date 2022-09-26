Ajax vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2022-23 qualifiers 

Ajax will host Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League qualifier on Wednesday (September 28).

The tie is firmly in the balance, with both teams cancelling each other out in a 2-2 draw in the first leg last week. Romee Leuchter scored a brace for the Dutch side, while Stina Blackstenius and Kim Little found the back of the net for Arsenal.

Arsenal followed up their continental outing with a morale-boosting 4-0 bashing of arch-rivals Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday. Vivianne Miedema scored a brace in the rout. Bethany Mead opened the scoring and provided an assist to help the Gunners climb to the summit of the Women's Super League.

Qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League is on offer for the winner of this tie.

Ajax vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two teams. They could not be separated in a 2-2 draw, leaving it all to play for on Wednesday.

The draw means Arsenal are unbeaten in three competitive fixtures this season, having won both their league games. Ajax, meanwhile, kickstarted their campaign with a loss to Twente in the Dutch Super Cup but rebounded with a victory and draw since then.

Ajax form guide (all competitions): D-W-L

Arsenal form guide (all competitions): W-D-W

Ajax vs Arsenal Team News

Ajax

The hosts have a clean bill of health heading into the game.

Injuried: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable None

Arsenal

There are no known injury or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ajax vs Arsenal Predicted XIs

Ajax Women (4-5-1): Lize Kop (GK); Soraya Verhoeve, Lisa Doorn, Kay-Lee Sanders, Isa Kardinal; Sherida Spitse, Ashleigh Weerden, Victoria Pelova, Quinty Sabajo, Chasity Grant; Romee Leuchter

Arsenal Women (4-2-3-1): Manuela Zinsberger (GK); Katie McCabe, Rafaelle, Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither; Kim Little, Lia Walti; Caitlin Foord, Vivianne Miedema, Bethany Mead; Stina Blackstenius

Ajax vs Arsenal Prediction

With everything to play for in the return leg, both teams are in with a shot at securing qualification for the group stage. Arsenal were slow out of the blocks last week and will be eager to avoid a repeat in Amsterdam.

Another high-scoring game could be on the cards, but the Gunners should emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Ajax 2-3 Arsenal

