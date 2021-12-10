Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns this weekend and will see Ajax host AZ Alkmaar in the North Holland Derby on Sunday evening.

Ajax continued their impeccable run in the league last weekend as they beat Willem II Tilburg 5-0 on home turf. They then beat Sporting CP 4-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday, thereby becoming one of nine teams in history to win all six group stage games.

Ajax sit top of the Eredivisie standings with 36 points from 15 games. They will be looking to continue their brilliant form when they play on Sunday.

AZ Alkmaar bounced back from a three-game winless league run with back-to-back victories. The most recent of their wins was a 3-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam last weekend which saw them complete a comeback after going a goal behind early in the game.

AZ Alkmaar sit eighth in the league table with 23 points. They are just a point away from the European playoff spots and will be looking to make an entry at the weekend.

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 52 meetings between Ajax and AZ Alkmaar. The hosts have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been 11 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last met in the league last season. Ajax won the game 2-0.

Ajax Form Guide (Eredivisie): W-W-W-D-D

AZ Alkmaar Form Guide (Eredivisie): W-W-D-D-L

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Ajax

Noussair Mazraoui came off injured in Ajax's last game and is expected to miss Sunday's game. The fullback joins Mohammed Kudus, Maarten Stekelenburg and Sean Klaiber on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Mohammed Kudus, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber, Noussair Mazraoui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar

Fredrik Midtsjo came off injured in the visitors' Conference League outing in midweek and is unavailable. Jelle Juin, Jeremy Helmer and Hakon Evjen are also injured and will miss Sunday's derby.

Injured: Jelle Juin, Jeremy Helmer, Fredrik Midtsjo, Hakon Evjen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remo Pasveer; Daley Blind, Lisandro Martinez, Perr Schuurs, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Dusan Tadic, Steven Berghuis, Antony; Sebastien Haller

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hobie Verhulst; Aslak Fonn Witry, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Owen Wijndal; Tijjani Reijnders, Jordy Clasie, Dany de Wit; Yukinari Suragawa, Vangelis Pavlidis, Jesper Karlsonn

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Ajax are flying high at the moment. They are unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions, winning nine of those games and drawing just twice. They have already scored 48 goals in the league and have conceded just twice.

AZ Alkmaar have picked up good form of late, picking up three straight victories after going winless in the four games prior. They may however see their winning run come to an end when they travel to the Johan Cruijff Arena at the weekend, a ground where Ajax have lost one league game all year.

Prediction: Ajax 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

Edited by Shardul Sant