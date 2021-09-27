Ajax vs Besiktas prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Ajax welcome Turkish outfit Besiktas to Johann Cruyff Arena on Tuesday in the second round of UEFA Champions League matches on Tuesday.

Ajax started their Champions League campaign with authority, putting five goals past a hapless Sporting Lisbon side. Sebastian Haller scored four goals in the game, and the Portuguese team could only reply with one. Ajax are in a rich vein of form, having won six games in a row.

They are at the top of the table in the Eredivisie, with 19 points from seven matches played so far. Erik Ten Hag's team are yet to lose a game in the league.

Besiktas lost to Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in their first Champions League game and will at least look for a draw on Tuesday evening.

Ajax vs Besiktas Head-to-Head

Ajax and Besiktas have only played two games against each other in Europe's top-tier competition, and the Dutch outfit have come out on top on both occasions.

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Besiktas form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Ajax vs Besiktas Team News

Ajax

Marten Stekelenburg's injury and Andre Onana's ban means Remko Pasveer will be Ajax's goalkeeper against Besiktas. Davy Klaassen, Zakaria Labyad, and Sean Klaiber have been sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Davy Klaassen, Marten Steklenburg, Zakaria Labyad and Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andre Onana

Besiktas

Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin has had to deal with a long injury list, with Umut Meras, Ajdin Hasic, Mehmet Topal, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, and Necip Uysal all ruled out. Domagoj Vida is also sidelined with an injury, while Michy Batshuayi and Alex Teixeira will not be available for selection either.

Summer acquisition Miralem Pjanic's participation is in doubt.

Injured: Umut Meras, Ajdin Hasic, Mehmet Topal, Domagoj Vida, Alex Teixeira Michy Batshuayi, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, and Necip Uysal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Besiktas Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remko Pasveer, Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind, Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch, Steven Berghuis, Antony, Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller

Besiktas probable XI (4-1-4-1): Ersin Destanoglu; Fabrice N'Sakala, Welinton, Necip Uysal, Valentin Rosier; Souza; Larin, Atiba Hutchinson, Oğuzhan Ozyakup, Rachid Ghezzal; Karaman

Ajax vs Besiktas Prediction

Ajax have been one of the best sides in Europe in recent months and are favorites to make it two wins out of two in Group C. Besiktas' season is in danger of getting derailed because of their injury problems, and it will be difficult for them to even salvage a draw on Tuesday evening.

We expect Ajax to secure the win.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 Besiktas

Edited by Peter P