Ajax vs BVV Barendrecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Dutch KNVB Cup 2021-22

The KNVB Beker returns this week and will see Ajax begin their title defense against amateur side BVV Barendrecht on Wednesday night.

Ajax are the current holders of the domestic cup as they beat Vitesse 2-1 in the final of the competition last season.

Ryan Gravenberch gave the Dutch giants the lead before Lois Openda drew Vitesse level. David Neres then scored a late winner to give Ajax an unprecedented 20th KNVB Beker title.

Ajax will now be looking to begin their cup campaign on a strong foot as they look to shake off their league defeat at the weekend.

BVV Barendrecht beat SVV Scheveningen 3-0 in the preliminary stages of the KNVB Beker. They then beat ADO '20 3-2 away in the first round of the tournament before being drawn against Ajax in the last 32.

BVV Barendrecht have already made it further than they did in last season's edition of the tournament and will be looking to make a good account of themselves on Wednesday.

Ajax vs BVV Barendrecht Head-to-Head

The game on Wednesday will mark the first meeting between Ajax and BVV Barendrecht. Both teams will be looking to win in a bid to advance in the cup competition.

Ajax were beaten for the first time in over two months last weekend and will aim to bounce back.

Ajax Form Guide (All competitions): L-W-W-W-W

BVV Barendrecht Form Guide (KNVB Beker): W-W

Ajax vs BVV Barendrecht Team News

Ajax

Noussair Mazraoui remains out with an injury and will miss the midweek clash. The defender joins Mohammed Kudus, Maarten Stekelenburg and Sean Klaiber on the injured list for the hosts.

Injured: Mohammed Kudus, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber, Noussair Mazraoui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

BVV Barendrecht

The visitors have no known injured or suspended players ahead of their game on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs BVV Barendrecht Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Perr Schuurs, Devyne Rensch; Davy Klaassen, Kenneth Taylor; Mohammed Daramy, Steven Berghuis, David Neres; Danilo

BVV Barendrecht Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeffrey Verkerk; Tim Eekman, Max van Dijk, Kevin Cornet, Stanley Husen; Ugur Altitnas, Niels Vorthoren, Joey Jongman; Danny Monster, Anass Masrhalmi, Marouane Bakour

Ajax vs BVV Barendrecht Prediction

Fresh off a 2-1 home loss to AZ Alkmaar, Ajax will be looking to begin another good run of form. The loss at the weekend ended the hosts' 11-game unbeaten run but will do little to dampen the spirits of the dogged Ajax team.

BVV Barendrecht are an amateur side that have been drawn against the ultimate powerhouse in the country. While the game will be a wonderful experience for the players and team as a whole, they should see defeat at the Johan Cruijff Arena this week.

Prediction: Ajax 4-0 BVV Barendrecht

