Ajax vs Cambuur prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Ajax will welcome Cambuur to the Johan Cruyff Arena for a matchday five Eredivisie fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 5-1 away victory over Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Sebastian Haller was the star of the show with four goals in the rout of the Portuguese side.

Cambuur have not been in action since securing all three points in their own 5-2 rout of the Go Ahead Eagles on home turf last Sunday. Tom Boere scored a brace to inspire the comeback victory.

That victory helped them climb up to eighth place with six points from four matches. Ajax are still on track with their title defense and currently sit in second place, two points behind table-toppers PSV Eindhoven.

Ajax vs Cambuur Head-to-Head

Ajax have five wins from their last seven matches against Cambuur. One match ended in a draw, while Cambuur have just one win to their name.

Incidentally, that sole victory came at their most recent meeting in December 2016 when Cambuur secured a 2-1 victory to progress in the KNVB Beker.

The hosts are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions following their harrowing 4-0 defeat to rivals PSV in the Dutch Super Cup. Cambuur started the season with consecutive losses on their return to the top-flight but have rebounded with two consecutive wins.

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Cambuur form guide: W-W-L-L

Ajax vs Cambuur Team News

Ajax

Davy Klaassen (groin), Mohammed Kudus (ankle), Sean Klaiber (knee), Zakaria Labayad and Maarten Stekenlenburg (groin) are all sidelined with injuries.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is still serving out his nine-month ban for failing a drugs test.

Injuries: Davy Klaassen, Mohammed Kudus, Sean Klaiber, Zakaria Labayad, Maarten Stekenlenburg

Suspension: Andre Onana

Cambuur

Jasper ter Heide and Eric Schouten will not be a part of the game due to injury.

Injuries: Jasper ter Heide, Eric Schouten

Suspension: None

Ajax vs Cambuur Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer (GK); Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch, Steven Berghuis; Antony, Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller

Cambuur Predicted XI (4-5-1): Sonny Stevens (GK); Alex Bangura, Marco Tol, Calvin Mac-Intosh, Doke Schmidt; Mees Hoedemakers, Issa Kallon, Robin Maulun, Jamie Jacobs, Michael Breij; Tom Boere

Ajax vs Cambuur Prediction

Ajax will come into this game in buoyant spirits following their convincing victory on the continent. Given the difference in quality and star power between the two sides, Cambuur stand almost no chance in the capital.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are backing the hosts to triumph in a convincing victory.

Prediction: Ajax 4-1 Cambuur

