Ajax vs Cambuur prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23

Ajax are set to play Cambuur at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday in the Eredivisie.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Henk Fraser's Utrecht in their most recent league game. Goals from Dutch attackers Steven Berghuis and Brian Brobbey secured the win for Alfred Schreuder's Ajax.

Cambuur, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Pascal Jansen's AZ Alkmaar in their most recent league game. A late second-half goal from midfielder Jordy Clasie sealed the deal for AZ Alkmaar. Cambuur had midfielder Jamie Jacobs sent off in the second-half.

Ajax vs Cambuur Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Ajax beating Cambuur 3-2. Goals from Serbian forward Dusan Tadic, Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch ensured victory for Ajax. Attacker Issa Kallon and winger Patrick Joosten scored the goal for Cambuur.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W

Cambuur form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-D-L

Ajax vs Cambuur Team News

Ajax

Ajax could be without versatile defender Daley Blind, right-back Devyne Rensch and left-back Owen Wijndal. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Alfred Schreuder is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Owen Wijndal, Daley Blind, Devyne Rensch

Suspended: None

Cambuur

Meanwhile, Cambuur manager Henk de Jong will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Maxim Gullit, while there are doubts over the availability of French midfielder Robin Maulun. Midfielder Jamie Jacobs is suspended.

Injured: Maxim Gullit

Doubtful: Robin Maulun

Suspended: Jamie Jacobs

Ajax vs Cambuur Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer, Jorge Sanchez, Jurrien Timber, Calvin Bassey, Youri Baas, Davy Klaassen, Kenneth Taylor, Dusan Tadic, Steven Berghuis, Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn

Cambuur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joao Virginia, Sai van Wermeskerken, Calvin Mac-Intosch, Floris Smand, Alex Bangura, Michael Breij, Mees Hoedemakers, Mitchel Paulissen, David Sambissa, Robert Uldrikis, Silvester van der Water

Ajax vs Cambuur Prediction

Ajax will be happy with the amount of money they have received from player sales this summer, although manager Alfred Schreuder might have different views. Ajax have clearly decided to begin a new era under Schreuder's management, with many of last season's stars, including Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Ryan Gravenberch and Sebastien Haller having left the club.

Cambuur, on the other hand, finished 9th last season, and have won one game out of their first four league games so far. Robert Uldrikis could prove to be crucial.

Ajax to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 Cambuur

