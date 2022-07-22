Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | 2022 Club friendlies

Ajax continue their preparations for the 2022-23 season with a friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Untersberg-Arena in Grodig, Austria on Saturday.

This is De Godenzonen's sixth pre-season game of the summer as the Eredivisie champions prepare for a defense of their top-flight title.

It's been a mixed bag for them, however, with Ajax winning only three of their games, although Alfred Schreuder's side have lost just once.

On Tuesday, the Dutch giants traveled outside The Netherlands for the first time this summer, having played their first four friendlies in their home country and won 3-2 over Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

Ajax will play another game in the country before returning to Amsterdam to face Shakhtar Donetsk next week in their final pre-season outing of the summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt have also kept themselves busy with a spate of friendlies, and were last seen against Torino on Friday, with the Bundesliga side winning 3-1.

It's a big season ahead for the Eagles, who qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history after finishing in fourth-place in the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign.

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax and Frankfurt met for a pre-season friendly in August 2020 which the Dutch side won 2-1.

De Godenzonen didn't fail to score in any of their five friendlies so far, netting 12 goals in total, while conceding five times.

Frankfurt have scored 18 goals in just four games, although 14 of them came against SV Nieder-Weisel.

The Eagles failed to score in their 0-0 draw with LASK, which is also the only match they didn't win so far.

After five incredible years under Erik ten Hag, Ajax have heralded a new era under Alfred Schreuder.

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Ajax are clearly the better side here with a much better attacking quality and look favorites on paper to win this one.

Frankfurt haven't really pulled up trees since netting 14 goals in their first match, but their stoic defense could make life difficult for De Godenzonens.

However, we're still predicting a win for the Dutch champions.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

