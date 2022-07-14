Ajax vs Eupen Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Ajax will square off against Belgian side Eupen in a pre-season friendly on Friday.

The Dutch giants have played three pre-season games thus far. They kicked off with a 3-0 win against Meppen but fell to a surprise 5-2 defeat against German side Paderborn earlier this month.

The Eredivisie giants returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win against NK Lokomotiva on Saturday. Youth players Youri Baas, Kenneth Taylor and Jay Ifeanyi-Junior Enem were on the scoresheet.

Eupen, meanwhile, have also played three games in their pre-season. They recorded back-to-back 4-1 wins against Koln II and Alemannia Aachen. They suffered a 4-1 defeat against FC Kaiserslautern last time around and will seek a return to winning ways.

Ajax will play three more friendly games this month before their official season opener in the Johan Cruyff Shield on July 30. However, this will be the final friendly game of their pre-season for Eupen, as their Belgian Pro League campaign kicks off next week against Charleroi.

Ajax vs Eupen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams across competitions, with their first clash also being a friendly game. They met at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex in 2020, which Ajax won 2-0.

Eupen squared off against PSV a few days after their loss to Ajax, recording a 2-1 win. It was only their second meeting against a Dutch team.

Ajax have faced Belgian opponents 18 times across competitions and have a fairly decent record. They have 10 wins, while four games apiece have ended in losses and draws.

Ajax have scored eight goals and conceded five in the three friendly games thus far. Eupen have scored nine times and conceded six in the same period.

Ajax vs Eupen Prediction

Ajax will welcome new signings Owen Wijndal and Steven Bergwijn to their squad and have an almost full squad available for the first time this season.

Eupen will be looking to leave a good account of themselves ahead of the new season but are expected to fall short, as de Godenzonen will have some of their top players available for the game and should come out on top.

Prediction: Ajax 2-1 Eupen.

Ajax vs Eupen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Ajax to score first - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far