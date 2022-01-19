Ajax vs Excelsior Maassluis prediction, preview, team news and more | Dutch Cup 2021-22

Third division outfit Excelsior Maassluis face the stern test of going up a against reigning Dutch champions Ajax at the Johan Cruijff Arena in the last 16 of the Dutch Cup on Thursday.

Ajax head into the game on a four-game winning streak across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Ajax maintained their fine string of results on Sunday as they cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over FC Utrecht away from home.

Erik ten Hag’s men have now won each of their last four games on the spin, scoring 14 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Ajax now turn their attention to the Dutch Cup where they got their campaign underway with a comfortable 4-0 win over BVV Barendrecht on December 15.

Meanwhile, Excelsior Maassluis returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off FC Emmen 1-0 in round two of the Dutch Cup.

Prior to that, the third-tier side were on a two-game losing streak, conceding three goals and failing to score in each outing.

While they will look to keep their cup campaign alive and kicking, next up is the daunting task of going up against a rampant Ajax side.

Ajax vs Excelsior Maassluis Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Ajax Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Excelsior Maassluis Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Ajax vs Excelsior Maassluis Team News

Ajax

Ajax will be without the services of Sean Klaiber and Maarten Stekelenburg, who have both been sidelined through injuries. Sebastien Haller, Andre Onana and Mohammed Kudus are all at the ongoing AFCON tournament.

Injured: Sean Klaiber, Maarten Stekelenburg

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sebastien Haller, Andre Onana, Mohammed Kudus

Excelsior Maassluis

Devin Plank is currently out with an injury and will play no part in Thursday’s game.

Injured: Devin Plank

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Excelsior Maassluis Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remko Pasveer, Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohamed Daramy, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic, Brian Brobbey

Excelsior Maassluis Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jean-Paul van Leeuwen; Omar El Baad, Gabri Urbanus, Kevin Ringeling, Gijs Abbas, Lulu Statia; Kevin Dercks, Nico van den Beemt, Redouan Omar Ouali; Dave van Delft, Daan Blij

Ajax vs Excelsior Maassluis Prediction

Looking at the gulf in class, quality and experience between the two squads, we anticipate Ajax will come away with an easy victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Ajax 4-0 Excelsior Maassluis

Edited by Ashwin