Ajax vs Excelsior Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2022

Ajax are set to play Excelsior at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 4-2 loss to Luciano Spalletti's Napoli in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Mexican winger Hirving Lozano, attacker Giacomo Raspadori, Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen sealed the deal for Napoli. Midfielder Davy Klaassen and forward Steven Bergwijn scored the goals for Ajax.

Excelsior, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Rogier Meijer's NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie. A goal from Belgian forward Landry Dimata for NEC Nijmegen was cancelled out by a goal from Greek winger Lazaros Lamprou for Excelsior.

Ajax vs Excelsior Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games.

Excelsior, on the other hand, have won one.

Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn has scored six goals in the Eredivisie this season for Ajax.

Striker Brian Brobbey has registered six goal contributions in the league for Ajax.

Midfielder Kenneth Taylor has made five goal contributions in the Eredivisie for Ajax.

Ajax vs Excelsior Prediction

Certain Ajax fans on social media have already grown tired of manager Alfred Schreuder, who was appointed by the club last summer to replace the Manchester United-bound Erik ten Hag. Poor Champions League performances, combined with a fairly subdued start to their league season, have not helped Schreuder's cause.

Ajax are currently 2nd in the league, one point behind league leaders AZ Alkmaar. They did sell many important players from last season during the summer transfer window, including stars like Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Ryan Gravenberch. However, Schreuder has earned ire for his team selection.

Schreuder's struggles have only cemented ten Hag's success at Ajax, and highlighted the difficulties and expectations of managing the Dutch giants.

Excelsior, on the other hand, are currently 12th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. Young midfielder Julian Baas has started the season for his club, and so has left-back Nathan Tjoe-A-On. However, they are struggling to get results so far, and facing Ajax will certainly not be easy.

Ajax, despite their struggles, should emerge victorious against Excelsior. Any other result could spell the end for Alfred Schreuder.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 Excelsior

Ajax vs Excelsior Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Ajax

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Ajax to keep a clean sheet- Yes

