Ajax vs FC Emmen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2023

Ajax and FC Emmen will go head-to-head at the Johan Cruyff Arena in round 29 of the Eredivisie on Sunday.

While de Godenzonen set out to keep their title race alive, the visitors head into the weekend looking to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Ajax turned in a superb team performance last Sunday when they steamrolled Fortuna Sittard 4-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, John Heitinga booked their spot in the KNVB Beker final courtesy of a hard-earned 2-1 win over Feyenoord at the Stadion Feijenoord on April 5.

Ajax, who are now unbeaten in eight of their last nine home games, are currently second in the Eredivisie table, eight points behind first-placed Feyenoord.

Meanwhile, FC Emmen continue to struggle for results at home as they played out a goalless draw with NEC Nijmegen last time out.

Dick Lukkien’s side are now winless in six of their last seven home games, losing twice and claiming four draws since the start of February.

With 25 points from 28 games, FC Emmen are currently 15th in the league table, one point above 16th-placed Excelsior in the relegation playoff spot.

Ajax vs FC Emmen Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Ajax have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last eight meetings between the sides.

FC Emmen are yet to taste victory against de Godenzonen, while the spoils have been shared once.

Lukkien’s side have lost their three visits to the Johan Cruyff Arena, conceding a staggering 14 goals and failing to find the back of the net since August 2018.

Ajax have won all but one of their last five Eredivisie home games, with a 3-2 loss against Feyenoord on March 13 being the exception.

Emmen are winless in five of their six away games in the league, losing four and claiming one draw since the turn of the year.

Ajax vs FC Emmen Prediction

Ajax head into the weekend knowing defeat would effectively spell an end to their title race. Heitinga’s men boast a significantly superior squad and we are backing them to comfortably see off Emmen who have struggled for results on the road.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 FC Emmen

Ajax vs FC Emmen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last six meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last six clashes)

