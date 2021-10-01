Ajax vs FC Utrecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns this weekend and will see Ajax host FC Utrecht at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Ajax have once begun the campaign in impeccable form and are unbeaten across all competitions and are on a run of seven consecutive victories. They beat FC Groningen 3-0 in their last league game before going into European duty against Besiktas in midweek where they won 2-0.

De Godenzonen sit at the top of the Eredivisie table with 19 points out of a possible 21. They have been outstanding in both attack and defense as they have scored 30 goals and conceded just once in seven league games.

FC Utrecht have not performed badly themselves as they have lost just one Eredivisie game so far this campaign. They beat PEC Zwolle 5-1 on home turf last weekend in a game which saw five different players get on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Domstedelingen sit fifth in the table with 14 points from seven games. They are unbeaten in their last three games and will be looking to test themselves against the league's big boys.

Ajax vs FC Utrecht Head-to-Head

The game between Ajax and FC Utrecht on Sunday will be the 50th meeting between the sides. Ajax have won 24 of their previous meetings while FC Utrecht have won 16 of them. Nine of the games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Eredivisie last season in a game which ended 1-1.

Ajax Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

FC Utrecht Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Ajax vs FC Utrecht Team News

Ajax

Maarten Stekelenburg and Sean Klaiber are both out with injuries and will miss the game against FC Utrecht. Andre Onana remains suspended.

Injured: Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Onana

FC Utrecht

Tommy St. Jago, Christopher Mamengi and Simon Gustafsson have been ruled out with injuries and are not expected to feature at the weekend.

Injured: Tommy St Jago, Christopher Mamengi, Simon Gustafsson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs FC Utrecht Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remko Pasveer; Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

FC Utrecht Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Paes; Mark van der Maarel, Mike Van der Hoorn, Willem Janssen, Django Warmerdam; Bart Ramselaar, Quinten Timber, Adam Maher; Moussa Sylla, Othman Boussaid, Anastasios Douvikas

Ajax vs FC Utrecht Prediction

Ajax are unbeaten across all competitions this season and are currently on a seven-game winning streak. They have not lost a league game in 2021 and will look to keep it that way.

FC Utrecht have performed well this campaign but will have perhaps have their biggest test this season, facing Ajax away from home. The home team should win this one.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 FC Utrecht

