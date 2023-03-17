Ajax vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th March 2023

Ajax are set to play Feyenoord at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Kees van Wonderen's Heerenveen in the league. Goals from Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez, forward Steven Bergwijn and midfielder Kenneth Taylor secured the win for John Heitinga's Ajax. Forward Pelle van Amersfoort and striker Sydney van Hooijdonk scored the goals for Heerenveen.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, beat Igor Jovicevic's Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Braces from Turkey international Orkun Kokcu and Morocco international Oussama Idrissi, as well as goals from Mexican attacker Santiago Gimenez, Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Brazilian striker Danilo, sealed the deal for Arne Slot's Feyenoord.

Ajax vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax have won 22 games, lost three and drawn seven.

Striker Brian Brobbey has scored 11 goals in 12 league starts for Ajax this season in the league.

Serbian forward Dusan Tadic has 23 goal contributions in 25 league starts for Ajax so far.

Brazilian striker Danilo has 11 goal contributions in 14 league starts for Feyenoord this season.

Polish midfielder Sebastian Szymanski has 10 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Feyenoord.

Ajax vs Feyenoord Prediction

Ajax did not enjoy the best of times under Alfred Schreuder's management, but seem to have found their groove under John Heitinga. Only three points separate Ajax and league leaders Feyenoord, with this game within that context a vital one.

Ajax's summer signings like Calvin Bassey, Jorge Sanchez and Owen Wijndal, signed to replace stars like Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui, are yet to impress on a consistent basis. Bassey has shown improvement under Heitinga's management, though.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, have in Arne Slot a highly regarded manager who was recently linked with the Leeds United position. Slot has done incredibly well at Feyenoord, and despite losing stars like Tyrell Malacia, Luis Sinisterra and Marcos Senesi in the summer, has managed to do well both domestically and in Europe with the club.

Winning the league title would break Ajax's hegemony in the league and would propel Slot's image to a higher level.

A close game, with a draw an ideal result.

Prediction: Ajax 2-2 Feyenoord

Ajax vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Ajax to score first - Yes

