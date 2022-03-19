Ajax vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Ajax host Feyenoord at the Johan Cruijff Arena in the Eredivisie on Sunday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

Ajax are at the top of the table, two points ahead of PSV Eindhoven. Erik ten Hag's side were knocked out of the Champions League by Benfica in midweek and will be looking to bounce back with a win against Feyenoord on Sunday.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, progressed to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League by beating Partizan Belgrade 3-1 in midweek. Arne Slot's side are currently third in the league, six points behind PSV. They will hope to bring their momentum into the game against Ajax on Sunday.

Both sides have been in strong form of late and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Ajax vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Ajax have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won their last five meetings against Feyenoord.

Ajax came away with a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season. An own goal from Marcos Senesi and a late Dusan Tadic penalty were enough to secure all three points on the night.

Ajax Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Feyenoord Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

Ajax vs Feyenoord Team News

Kokcu will be a huge miss for Feyenoord

Ajax

Ajax came away unscathed from their 1-0 loss against Benfica in midweek. Sean Klaiber is a doubt for the game, while Remko Pasveer, Jay Gorter and Maarten Stekelenburg are all out injured.

Injured: Remko Pasveer, Jay Gorter, Maarten Stekelenburg

Doubtful: Sean Klaiber

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Orkun Kokcu will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Justin Bijlow and Philippe Sandler are both unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Justin Bijlow, Philippe Sandler

Doubtful:

Suspended: Orkun Kokcu

Ajax vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Dusan Tadic, Steven Berghuis, Antony; Sebastien Haller

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano; Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Lutsharel Geertruida; Jorrit Hendrix, Fredrik Aursnes; Luis Sinisterra, Guus Til, Reiss Nelson; Cyriel Dessers

Ajax vs Feyenoord Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday. However, Ajax should have enough quality to get past Feyenoord.

We predict a tight game, with Ajax coming away with a win.

Prediction: Ajax 2-1 Feyenoord

