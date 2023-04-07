Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2023

Ajax host Fortuna Sittard at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday (April 9) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have had their struggles this season, falling behind in the title race. Ajax played out a goalless draw against Go Ahead Eagles last weekend but returned to winning ways in midweek with a 2-1 victory over rivals Feyenoord in the KNVB Beker semifinals. Ajax are second in the league, with 56 points from 27 games. They're eight points behind leaders Feyenoord.

Fortuna, meanwhile, have had mixed results but remain hopeful of a top-half finish. They beat Groningen 3-1 last time out. Inigo Cordoba scored a first-half brace before Paul Gladon came off the bench to seal the win with his first goal of the year. The visitors are 11th in the standings with 32 points picked up.

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Ajax and Fortuna, who trail

The hosts have won their last eight games in the fixture and are unbeaten in 12

The visitors are without a clean sheet in 12 games in the fixture since 2000.

Only seven of Ajax's 16 league wins this season have come at home.

Fortuna are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

The Amsterdam outfit are the highest-scoring side in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 72 times.

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction

Ajax's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back winless outings. They have lost just one of their last seven home games.

Fortuna, meanwhile, have lost four of their last six games. They have also struggled on the road recently and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 Fortuna Sittard

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of the visitors' last six games.)

