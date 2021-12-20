Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns this week and will see Ajax host Fortuna Sittard at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Wednesday night.

Ajax have begun getting their league season back on track as they picked up a 2-0 away win over Feyenoord in De Klassieker on Sunday. Marcos Sensei's own goal just before the break was followed by a Dusan Tadic penalty which ultimately saw Ajax pick up all three points.

The defending champions remain second in the league table with 39 points from 17 games. They will look to continue their good run when they play this week.

Fortuna Sittard played out a 2-2 draw against Utrecht in their last game. The visitors fell behind twice and came back to level the scores both times via George Cox and then Zian Flemming.

Fortuna Sittard sit 16th in the Eredivisie standings with just 13 points from 17 games so far. They currently occupy the relegation playoff spot and will look to move up the table with a win on Wednesday.

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Ajax and Fortuna Sittard. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won just once. The other meeting between the two teams ended in a draw.

The two sides faced off in the league earlier this season. Ajax won the game 5-0.

Ajax Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Fortuna Sittard Form Guide: D-W-L-L-L

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Team News

Ajax

Lisandro Martinez came off injured against Feyenoord on Sunday and is expected to miss the game against Fortuna Sittard. Noussair Mazraoui, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber and Mohamed Kudus are all injured as well.

Injured: Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber, Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fortuna Sittard

The visitors have no known injured players ahead of Wednesday's game and will have a complete squad for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remo Pasveer; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Jurien Timber; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Dusan Tadic, Steven Berghuis, Antony; Sebastien Haller

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yanick Van Osch; George Cox, Nigel Cello Lonwijk, Roel Janssen, Andreas Samaris, Mikael Tirpan; Ben Rienstra, Tesfaldet Tekie, Deroy Duarte; Mats Seuntjens, Zian Flemming

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction

Ajax have picked up back-to-back wins after their home loss to AZ Alkmaar. The Dutch giants hold the best attacking and defensive record in the league by a distance. They will now look to keep up the pressure on PSV Eindhoven at the top of the table.

Fortuna Sittard have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions, losing six times. They have conceded 41 goals in 17 games, the most in the Eredivisie. The home side should easily get the win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 Fortuna Sittard

Edited by Vishal Subramanian