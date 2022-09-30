Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022

Ajax will welcome Go Ahead Eagles to the Amsterdam Arena in Eredivisie action on Saturday (October 1).

The hosts will look to resume their league campaign following the international break with a win, having suffered a defeat in their previous outing. Ajax fell to a 2-1 loss at AZ Alkmaar. Goals Mees de Wit and Jens Odgaard helped the hosts overturn Mohammed Kudus' 12th-minute opener for Ajax.

That loss brought an end to Ajax's 100% record in the league and also saw them slip to second place in the standings, with PSV moving ahead on goal difference.

Eagles, meanwhile, have won their last two games after losing their previous five. In their previous outing, they beat FC Emmen 2-0, thanks to Oliver Valaker Edvardsen's brace. It was also their first clean sheet of the season.

Eredivisie @eredivisie : @PSV ! #stand SUPER SUNDAY gives us a new league table number SUPER SUNDAY gives us a new league table number 1️⃣: @PSV !🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ #stand https://t.co/FxsyCwXIja

Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 70 times across competitions. As expected, Ajax have dominated the proceedings with 57 wins, but they failed to beat Eagles in the league last season.

Eagles have nine wins against Ajax, including a 2-1 triumph at home in February, while only four games have ended in draws.

Ajax are unbeaten at home against Eagles, with only one of 35 meetings ending in a draw.

Ajax have won their last 11 league games at home and have scored at least four in their last four.

Only PSV (28) have outscored Ajax (22) in the Eredivisie this season; 15 of them for Ajax have come at home.

Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

Ajax take on an in-form Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, so they might opt to rest their key players. Nonetheless, they should have enough firepower to beat the visitors, who have just one point from their trips to Amsterdam.

Prediction: Ajax 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles.

Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Steven Bergwijn to score any time - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far