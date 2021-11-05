Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Ajax and Go Ahead Eagles will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 12 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a convincing and morale-boosting 3-1 away victory over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

Dusan Tadic, Sebastian Haller and Davy Klassen all scored second-half goals to inspire a comeback victory and secure progress to the knockout round. Prior to that, they were held to a shock goalless draw against Heracles in league action.

Go Ahead Eagles edged out a seven-goal thriller with a 4-3 victory over Fortuna Sittard on home turf. All four goals came in the second half to help the Eagles claw back from being two goals down at the break.

Ajax's draw saw their lead at the summit cut to one point. Go Ahead Eagles sit in eighth spot on 16 points.

Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head

Ajax have a 100% record against Go Ahead Eagles in the last 16 matches they have played against one another.

This will be their first meeting since they clashed in the KNVB Beker Cup in October 2019. David Neres, Zakaria Labayad and Jan Klass Huntelaar scored to help Ajax secure a 3-0 victory on home turf.

The hosts have been in great form this term, with just one loss suffered in their last 15 matches. Go Ahead Eagles have also impressed on their return to the top-flight. They are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with their last four matches ending in victory.

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Go Ahead Eagles form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles Team News

Ajax

Maarten Stekelenburg is still ruled out with a hip injury while Sean Klaiber is sidelined with knee problems.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has reached the end of his ban for failing a doping test and is back in training with the first team.

Injuries: Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber

Suspension: None

Go Ahead Eagles

Sam Crowther and Frank Ross have been sidelined with heart and ACL issues respectively while Turan Tuzlacik is a doubt with a leg injury.

Injury: Frank Ross

Heart issue: Sam Crowther

Doubtful: Turan Tuzlacik

Suspension: None

Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remko Pasveer (GK); Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Danilo, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

Go Ahead Eagles Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Warner Hahn (GK); Bas Kuipers, Joris Kramer, Gerrit Nauber, Boyd Lucassen; Philippe Rommens, Luuk Brouwers; Ragnar Oratmangoen, Giannis-Fivos Botos, Inigo Cordoba; Marc Rovira

Ajax vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

Ajax are overwhelming favorites against the newly-promoted side and despite Go Ahead Eagles' impressive form, there is simply too much difference in quality between the two sides.

The hosts are unlikely to drop points in consecutive league games and we are backing Ajax to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Ajax 5-1 Go Ahead Eagles

