Ajax vs Groningen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Ajax and Groningen will trade tackles at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday, with three points on the line in the Eredivisie.

The home side come into the game on the back of a convincing 5-0 away victory over Fortuna Sittard on Wednesday. Five different men got on the scoresheet for the defending champions in the rout.

Groningen suffered a 1-0 defeat to Vitesse on home turf on the same day. Yann Gboho scored the match-winner in first-half injury time in a game that saw the hosts finish the game with nine men.

Ajax's victory meant they maintained their standing at the summit of the standings, with 16 points garnered from six matches. Groningen sit just two places outside the relegation zone and have accrued five points from six games.

Ajax vs Groningen Head-to-Head

Ajax have 35 wins from their last 48 matches against Groningen. The two sides shared the spoils on six occasions while the visitors were victorious in seven games.

Their most recent meeting came in a league fixture in March when Ryan Gravenberch, Sebastian Haller and Dusan Tadic all got on the scoresheet in a 3-1 home victory for Ajax.

The hosts are currently on a five-game winning run in all competitions, while Groningen have gone five games without a win.

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Groningen form guide: L-L-D-L-D

Ajax vs Groningen Team News

Ajax

Davy Klaassen and Sean Klaiber have been sidelined with groin and knee injuries respectively. Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg is a doubt with a groin injury while Andre Onana is still serving his suspension for failing a doping test.

Injuries: Davy Klaassen, Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: Maarten Stekelenburg

Suspension: Andre Onana

Groningen

Laros Duarte, Wessel Dammers, Daleho Irandust and Marin Sverko are doubts for the trip to the capital. Radinio Balker is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury. Mike te Wierik and Daniel van Kaam are both suspended for the red card they received against Vitesse.

Injuries: Radinio Balker

Suspension: Mike te Wierik, Daniel van Kaam

Doubtful: Laros Duarte, Wessel Dammers, Daleho Irandust, Marin Sverko

Ajax vs Groningen Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer (GK); Noussair Mazraoui, Per Schuurs, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch, Steven Berghuis; Antony, Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller

Groningen Predicted XI (5-4-1): Peter Leeuwenburgh (GK); Bart van Hintum, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Yahya Kelley, Bjorn Meijer, Mo El Hankouri; Patrick Joosten, Tomas Suslov, Cyril Ngonge, Damil Dankerlui; Jorgen Larsen

Ajax vs Groningen Prediction

Ajax are overwhelming favorites and their winning run is unlikely to be halted barring an unlikely upset.

Groningen have been out-of-sorts but are capable of upsetting the form book, as evidenced by their consecutive victories over Ajax last year. The visitors are one of the cagiest sides in the league and they might mitigate the damage caused by an otherwise rampant Ajax attack.

Prediction: Ajax 2-0 Groningen

