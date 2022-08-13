Ajax vs Groningen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23

Ajax will entertain Groningen at the Johan Cruyff Arena in their upcoming Eredivise fixture on Sunday.

This will be the first home game of the campaign for the reigning champions and they will be looking to secure a win here. They kicked off their title defense with a hard-fought 3-2 away win at Fortuna Sittard last week.

Groningen were able to secure a point from their league opener last week as they drew 2-2 at home to Volendam. They took a two-goal lead in the 34th minute, thanks to goals from Cyril Ngonge and Jørgen Strand Larsen. They gave up the lead as the Volendam scored a goal apiece in either half.

Ajax vs Groningen Head-to-Head

This will be the 125th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Ajax have dominated the proceedings in this fixture and have 86 wins against their eastern rivals.

The visitors have picked up 17 wins against the hosts, while the remaining 21 games have ended in draws. Ajax are on a three-game winning streak in this fixture, recording a league double over the visitors with an aggregate score of 6-1 last season.

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Groningen form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Ajax vs Groningen Team News

Ajax

De Godenzonen are expected to be without the services of Maarten Stekelenburg and Mohamed Ihattaren, as the duo continue to struggle with match fitness. Calvin Bassey will serve the second of his two-match ban from the Johan Cruijff Shield while Edson Álvarez returns after serving his suspension in the season opener.

Jorge Sánchez just completed a transfer from Club America and is not available for this game.

Injured: Maarten Stekelenburg, Mohamed Ihattaren

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Calvin Bassey

Unavailable: Jorge Sánchez

Groningen

Head coach Frank Wormuth confirmed that Jan Hoekstra, Marin Sverko, Emmanuel Matuta and Nordin Musampa will be the only absentees on account of injuries for the trip to Amsterdam.

Injured: Jan Hoekstra, Marin Sverko, Emmanuel Matuta, Nordin Musampa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ajax vs Groningen Predicted XIs

Ajax (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer (GK); Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal; Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus; Antony, Dusan Tadic, Steven Bergwijn.

Groningen (4-2-3-1): Michael Verrips (GK); Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Radinio Balker, Mike te Wierik, Damil Dankerlui; Laros Duarte, Joey Pelupessy; Tomáš Suslov, Cyril Ngonge, Ramon Pascal Lundqvist; Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Ajax vs Groningen Prediction

Ajax are always the favorites at the Johan Cruijff Arena in an Eredivisie fixture. They also have a solid record against Trots van het Noorden and should face no problems in securing a win here.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 Groningen

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P