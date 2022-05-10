Ajax vs Heerenveen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The penultimate matchday of the Eredivisie campaign kicks off this week and will see Ajax host Heerenveen at the Johan Cruijff Arena in a clash that could clinch the title for the Amsterdam outfit.

Ajax have enjoyed a strong league campaign and are on the brink of clinching a third straight Eredivisie title. They played out a 2-2 draw against AZ Alkmaar in the North Holland Derby on Sunday afternoon, with Brian Brobbey and Edson Álvarez scoring the opener and leveler respectively.

The hosts have picked up 79 points from 32 games this season and are top of the pile. They will be looking to seal the league title with a win later this week.

Heerenveen have performed well this season and are targeting playoff football. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Vitesse in their last game, with winter signing Amin Sarr scoring a second-half brace to take his goal tally to five.

De Superfriezen sit eighth in the league standings with 38 points from 32 games. They will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins this week as they continue their push for the playoffs.

Ajax vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head

There have been 53 meetings between Ajax and Heerenveen. The hosts have won 37 of those games, while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in October last year, which Ajax won 2-0.

Ajax Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Heerenveen Form Guide: W-D-L-W-D

Ajax vs Heerenveen Team News

Ajax

The league leaders have a lengthy list of injured personnel including Lisandro Martinez, Ryan Gravenberch, Sean Klaiber, Zakaria Labyad, Antony and Perr Schuurs. Brian Brobbey came off injured last time out and is a doubt for the game alongside Remko Pasveer and Andre Onana.

Injured: Lisandro Martinez, Ryan Gravenberch, Sean Klaiber, Zakaria Labyad, Antony, Perr Schuurs

Doubtful: Remko Pasveer, Andre Onana, Brian Brobbey

Suspended: None

Heerenveen

Pawel Bochniewicz is set to miss out due to injury, while Nick Bakker is a doubt.

Injured: Pawel Bochniewicz

Doubtful: Nick Bakker

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Heerenveen Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Stekelenburg; Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Davy Klaassen, Edson Álvarez, Kenneth Taylor; Steven Berghuis, Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic

Heerenveen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Erwin Mulder; Lucas Woudenberg, Ibrahim Dresevic, Sven van Beek; Milan van Ewijk, Thom Haye, Tibor Halilovic, Anas Tahiri, Rami Kaib; Amin Sarr, Sydney van Hooijdonk

Ajax vs Heerenveen Prediction

Ajax are in great form at the moment, going unbeaten in their last eight league games. They have the best offensive and defensive record in the league and also hold the best home record to boot.

Heerenveen are also playing well at the moment and have lost just one of their last eight league games. They have, however, struggled on the road of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Ajax 2-0 Heerenveen

