Ajax vs Heerenveen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022–23

Ajax will entertain Heerenveen at the Amsterdam Arena in their upcoming Eredivisie fixture on Saturday.

The home team have maintained a 100% record in the league and have not conceded a goal in their last three league games. Their previous league game ended in a 4-0 win over Cambuur at home.

They continued their rich form in their UEFA Champions League opener against Rangers, recording a 4-0 win.

Heerenveen have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign but were held to a goalless draw at home by NEC Nijmegen last time around.

Ajax vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 79 times across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side against their northern rivals, with 56 wins to their name.

The visitors are winless against the Amsterdam giants since a 1-0 away win in the 2008-09 season and have just 12 wins overall to their name. As many as 11 games have ended in draws, though the hosts are on an eight-game winning streak at the moment.

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Heerenveen form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Ajax vs Heerenveen Team News

Ajax

Owen Wijndal is struggling with an ankle injury and is expected to be rested for this game. Mohamed Ihattaren has been left out of the squad by head coach Alfred Schreuder due to some off-the-field issues and remains unavailable.

Injured: Owen Wijndal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mohamed Ihattaren

Heerenveen

De Superfriezen have no reported absentees for their trip to Amsterdam on account of injuries, though they will be without the services of Tibor Halilovic as he picked up a red card in the game against NEC Nijmegen.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Tibor Halilovic

Unavailable: None

Ajax vs Heerenveen Predicted XIs

Ajax (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer; Devyne Rensch, Jorge Sanchez, Calvin Bassey, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus; Steven Bergwijn, Dusan Tadic, Lucas Ocampos

Heerenveen (5-3-2): Andries Noppert; Milan van Ewijk, Sven Van Beek, Pawel Bochniewicz, Joost van Aken, Rami Kaib; Anas Tahiri, Thom Haye, Hussein Ali; Sydney van Hooijdonk, Amin Sarr

Ajax vs Heerenveen Prediction

De Godenzonen kicked off their campaign in style and have recorded back-to-back 4-0 wins. They have an incredible record against the visitors, recording eight wins in a row. Despite Heerenveen's unbeaten record this term, Ajax's form suggests that another easy win is on the cards for the hosts.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 Heerenveen

