Ajax vs Heracles prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Ajax and Heracles will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 21 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to build on their 2-1 away victory over PSV Eindhoven before the international break. Noussair Mazraoui and Brian Brobbey scored either side of Mario Gotze's goal to help the capital side secure all three points.

The victory saw the defending champions usurp PSV into top spot in the table, having garnered 48 points from 20 matches.

Heracles and Go Ahead Eagles played out a 1-1 draw that saw Kaj Sierhuis and Isac Lidberg score in either half to share the spoils. The draw helped the Almelo side steer further clear of the drop zone and they currently sit in 14th place, six points clear of the drop.

Ajax vs Heracles Head-to-Head

Ajax have 23 wins from their last 33 games against Heracles. The visiting side were victorious on three occasions while seven matches ended in a stalemate.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a shock goalless stalemate last October on matchday 11 of the current campaign.

Ajax are currently on a six-game winning run in all competitions that has propelled them into the quarterfinals of the KNVB Beker and to the top of the Eredivisie. Heracles have drawn each of their last three league matches.

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Heracles form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-L

Ajax vs Heracles Team News

Ajax

Brian Brobbey (knee), Edson Alvarez (knee), Mohammed Kudus (rib) and Maarten Stekelenburg (hip) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Sean Klaiber is a doubt with a knee injury while Andre Onana hasn't yet returned from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Cameroon.

Injuries: Brian Brobbey, Edson Alvarez, Mohammed Kudus, Maarten Stekelenburg

Doubtful: Sean Klaiber

International duty: Andre Onana

Heracles

Kasper Lunding Jakobsen and Ismail Azzaoui are both doubts for the game with knee injuries while Justin Hoogma tested positive for COVID-19. Rai Vloet is unavailable due to personal reasons.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Kasper Lunding Jakobsen, Ismail Azzaoui

Unavailable: Rai Vloet, Justin Hoogma

Ajax vs Heracles Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer (GK); Nicolas Tagliafico, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Noussair Mazraoui; Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Edson Alvarez; Steven Berghuis, Sebastian Haller, Dusan Tadic

Heracles Predicted XI (4-3-3): Janis Blaswich (GK); Giacomo Quagliata, Mats Knoester, Marco Rente, Navajo Bakboord; Luca de la Torre, Orestis Kiomourzoglou, Lucas Schoofs; Bilal Basacikoglu, Kaj Sierhuis, Nikolai Laursen

Ajax vs Heracles Prediction

Ajax are on course to successfully defend their title and can ill afford any slip-up in what looks likely to be a keenly contested title race.

Heracles are currently on a positive run of form but the home side simply have too much quality within their ranks. We are backing Ajax to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Ajax 4-0 Heracles

Edited by Manas Mitul