Ajax vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Ajax take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool outfit in an important clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

Ajax vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Merseyside giants suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Ajax, on the other hand, are at the top of the Eredivisie table at the moment and have managed to hit their stride on the domestic front. The home side eased past RKC Waalwijk by a 4-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ajax vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Ajax and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Ajax's one victory.

Ajax have lost their last three matches against Liverpool in European competitions and have lost four such games in a row against only two other teams.

Liverpool won their previous away game against Ajax in 2020 but did lose to the Dutch giants by a 5-1 margin on their only other visit in 1966.

Ajax have won only one of their last eight European matches at home against English teams, with their previous such victory coming against Manchester City in 2012.

Since their 5-1 defeat against Ajax in 1966, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven European games away from home against Dutch opponents.

Ajax have conceded four headed goals in the UEFA Champions League this season - more than any other team in the competition so far.

Ajax vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have endured a difficult season so far and have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah have flattered to deceive this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Ajax can pack a punch on their day but have also been inconsistent on the European front this season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Ajax 2-2 Liverpool

Ajax vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Ajax to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

