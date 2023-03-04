Ajax vs NEC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2023

Ajax host NEC Nijmegen at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday (March 5) in the Eredivisie, looking to extend their five-game winning run in the league.

De Godenzonen are breathing fire at the moment, posting a series of big wins in recent weeks after struggling with six draws on the bounce. With 49 points from 23 games, the reigning Dutch champions are third in the standings but trail leaders Feyenoord by just three as they aim for a third straight title.

The capital side are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win over De Graafschap in the KNVB Cup on Thursday (March 2) as goals from Jorge Sanchez, Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey propelled the visitors to the last four.

NEC, meanwhile, are languishing in ninth place in the Eredivisie with 30 points from 23 games but have looked solid lately, winning their last two games to snap a four-game winless run.

That run saw Rogier Meijer's side knocked out from the league cup by Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord in the Round of 16 on penalties.

Ajax vs NEC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 37 previous meetings, Ajax have won 25 times and lost just twice.

Ajax have won their last two home games to NEC - both 5-0 (November 2016 and August 2021).

Ajax and NEC played out a 1-1 draw in January 2023 in their first clash of the season, ending the holders' run of four consecutive wins in the fixture.

Ajax are the most prolific side in the Eredivisie with 65 goals in 23 games, averaging almost three goals per game.

The hosts have lost only twice in the league this season, the fewest after only leaders Feyenoord (1)

Even though NEC sit six places below Ajax, they have conceded (22) one goal fewer than Ajax .

Ajax vs NEC Prediction

Ajax are on a roll, blitzing their way past opponents and not losing a top-flight game since November 6, a run spanning 11 matches. NEC, meanwhile, have looked solid lately, but De Godenzonen's superior quality should see them through, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Ajax 2-0 NEC

Ajax vs NEC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

