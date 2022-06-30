Ajax vs Paderborn Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd July | Club Friendlies 2022

Ajax are set to play Paderborn at the Sportpark Vondersweijde on Saturday for a friendly fixture.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Rico Schmitt's Meppen in their most recent game. A goal from Danish forward Christian Rasmussen and a first-half brace from attacker Sontje Hansen secured the win for Alfred Schreuder's Ajax.

Paderborn, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Darmstadt in their most recent official fixture. A goal from midfielder Tim Skarke and a brace from forward Luca Pfeiffer sealed the deal for Darmstadt. Paderborn had attacker Marvin Cuni sent off in the second-half.

Ajax vs Paderborn Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two clubs faced each other last year in a friendly game as well, with Ajax beating Paderborn 4-1.

Ajax were without most of their first-team players for their friendly against Meppen. One player who did impress was forward Mohamed Ihattaren.

With multiple first-team players who played starring roles last season for Ajax likely to leave or having already left, manager Alfred Schreuder will have to turn to Ajax's renowned academy. Sontje Hansen has started well, having registered a brace already during pre-season.

Forward Sven Michel has left Paderborn to join Union Berlin; he scored 14 league goals last season.

Ajax vs Paderborn Prediction

Ajax are undergoing a period of transition and change. Erik ten Hag's departure to Manchester United has been well-documented, and he seems intent on reuniting with a host of Ajax stars as well. Antony, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico have all been linked with the Old Trafford outfit.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #BVB



Schlotterbeck, Sule, Adeyemi, Braaf, Ozcan and now Haller - huge window for BVB. Done deal, completed. Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Sébastien Haller, €35m fee to Ajax and personal terms agreed. BVB are prepared for medical tests and paperworks to be signed. 🟡Schlotterbeck, Sule, Adeyemi, Braaf, Ozcan and now Haller - huge window for BVB. Done deal, completed. Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Sébastien Haller, €35m fee to Ajax and personal terms agreed. BVB are prepared for medical tests and paperworks to be signed. 🟡⚫️🤝 #BVB Schlotterbeck, Sule, Adeyemi, Braaf, Ozcan and now Haller - huge window for BVB. https://t.co/wcB0vjsmKC

Meanwhile, Ajax academy graduates Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui have both joined Bayern Munich; while star striker Sebastien Haller is closing in on a move to Borussia Dortmund. Ajax have been linked with the likes of AZ Alkmaar's Owen Wijndal and Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn, but are yet to strengthen their squad.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ajax



Negotiations will continue in order to find solution between clubs. Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder on Steven Bergwijn deal with Spurs: “Nothing is done for Bergwijn. We just have to wait”, he added.Negotiations will continue in order to find solution between clubs. #THFC Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder on Steven Bergwijn deal with Spurs: “Nothing is done for Bergwijn. We just have to wait”, he added. 🇳🇱 #AjaxNegotiations will continue in order to find solution between clubs. #THFC

With PSV Eindhoven signing talents like Walter Benitez and Ki-Jana Hoever, Ajax need to move quickly. Retaining the Eredivisie title will certainly not be an easy task.

Paderborn, on the other hand, finished 7th last season. The 2. Bundesliga side finished the season having won three of their last five league games, and it will be interesting to see how they tackle the upcoming season.

Ajax will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 Paderborn

Ajax vs Paderborn Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Ajax

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals- Yes

Tip 3: Ajax to keep a clean sheet- Yes

