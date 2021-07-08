Ajax vs Paderborn prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendly 2021

Ajax are set to play Paderborn at the TBC (Netherlands) on Saturday in a friendly game.

Ajax last played an official game in May in the Eredivisie, when they beat Vitesse 3-1. Goals from striker Sebastien Haller, young Brazilian winger Antony and Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez ensured victory for Erik ten Hag's Ajax. Belgian striker Lois Openda scored the consolation goal for Vitesse.

Paderborn, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Wurzburger Kickers in the 2. Bundesliga in May. A first-half goal from forward Sven Michel for Paderborn was cancelled out by a second-half own goal from Belgian midfielder Aristote Nkaka for Wurzburger Kickers.

Ajax vs Paderborn Head-to-Head

This is the first time Ajax and Paderborn will face each other in a friendly fixture.

Ajax form guide: yet to play

Paderborn form guide: yet to play

Ajax vs Paderborn Team News

Ajax

Ajax will be without a few players. Centre-back Lisandro Martinez and left-back Nicolas Tagliafico are both part of Argentina's Copa America squad, while goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, centre-backs Jurrien Timber and Daley Blind and midfielders Davy Klaassen and Ryan Gravenberch were all part of the Netherlands' squad for the Euros.

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana is suspended and will not be available.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Onana

Not available: Ryan Gravenberch, Daley Blind, Davy Klaassen, Jurrien Timber, Maarten Stekelenburg, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico

Paderborn

Meanwhile, Paderborn could be without goalkeeper Jannik Huth, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Lukas Kwasniok is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jannik Huth

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Paderborn Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer, Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Lisandro Magallan, Youri Baas, Kian Fitz-Jim, Mohammed Kudus, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Zakaria Labyad, Sebastien Haller, Christian Rasmussen

Paderborn Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Leopold Zingerle, Johannes Dorfler, Uwe Hunemeier, Marcel Correia, Jamilu Collins, Julian Justvan, Ron Schallenberg, Maximilian Thalhammer, Dennis Srbeny, Sven Michel, Prince Osei Owusu

Ajax vs Paderborn Prediction

Ajax enjoyed another strong season in the Eredivisie, and were comfortable champions. Erik ten Hag's men will be keen to replicate their domestic success from last season, while improving their performances in Europe.

Paderborn, on the other hand, finished 9th in the 2. Bundesliga. Former Norwich City striker Dennis Srbeny scored 16 goals in the league for them, and the German will be a key figure for Lukas Kwasniok's men next season as well.

Ajax will be the favourites here.

Prediction: Ajax 2-0 Paderborn

