Ajax vs PEC Zwolle prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Ajax Amsterdam will welcome PEC Zwolle to the Johan Cruyff Arena for a matchday 31 fixture in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

The hosts needed a late winner from Brian Brobbey to see off Nijmegen away from home last time out.

PEC Zwolle claimed the maximum points in a 2-0 away win over Waalwijk in a relegation six-pointer. Thomas van den Belt and Bram van Polen scored in either half to inspire their side to victory.

The win helped the Blauwvingers reduce the deficit on their hosts to two points in their quest to avoid relegation. Ajax still hold a four-point advantage at the summit and are well-positioned to retain their league crown.

Ajax vs PEC Zwolle Head-to-Head

Ajax have 36 wins from their last 49 matches against PEC Zwolle. Saturday's visitors have seven wins to their name, while six matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2021. Sebastian Haller scored a brace to inspire Ajax to a 2-0 win away from home on matchday four of the current campaign.

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

PEC Zwolle form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Ajax vs PEC Zwolle Team News

Ajax

The capital side have several injury concerns. Andre Onana, Zakaria Labyad, Antony, Devyne Rensch and Remko Pasveer are all unavailable due to fitness issues. Sean Klaiber is a doubt for Zwolle's visit.

Injuries: Zakaria Labyad, Noussair Mazraoui, Antony, Devyne Rensch, Remko Pasveer

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Sean Klaiber

PEC Zwolle

Mustafa Saymak, Dean Huiberts, Samir Lagsir and Sam Kersten are all unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Injuries: Mustafa Saymak, Dean Huiberts, Samir Lagsir, Sam Kersten

Suspension: None

Ajax vs PEC Zwolle Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Stekelenburg (GK); Nicolas Tagliafico, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch, Edson Alvarez; Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller

PEC Zwolle Predicted XI (3-4-3): Konstantinos Lamprou (GK); Mees De Wit, Yuta Nakayama, Bram van Polen; Kennethe Paal, Pelle Clement, Thomas van den Belt, Djavan Anderson; Daishawn Redan, Oussama Darfalou, Gervane Kastaneer

Ajax vs PEC Zwolle Prediction

PEC Zwolle's two-game winning run has injected new life into their battle to avoid relegation and this could boost their confidence heading into this match.

However, Ajax are on a vastly higher pedestal and have league glory alone to focus on. Barring an unlikely upset, we are backing the home side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Ajax 4-1 PEC Zwolle

Edited by Peter P