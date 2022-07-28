Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Johan Cruyff Shield 2022

Ajax are set to play PSV Eindhoven at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday in the Johan Cruyff Shield.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Igor Jovicevic's Shakhtar Donetsk in their most recent friendly game. Goals from experienced Serbian forward Dusan Tadic, winger Steven Berghuis and Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus secured the win for Alfred Schreuder's Ajax. Midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk scored the consolation goal for Shakhtar Donetsk.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, beat Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis 2-1 in their most recent friendly game. Goals from winger Cody Gakpo and Austrian right-back Phillipp Mwene sealed the deal for Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV Eindhoven. Spain international Juanmi scored the goal for Real Betis.

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the advantage. They have won 15 games, lost 12 and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other recently, in the final of the KNVB Cup. PSV Eindhoven beat Ajax 2-1, courtesy of goals from Mexican midfielder Erick Gutierrez and Netherlands international Cody Gakpo ensured victory for PSV Eindhoven. Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch scored the goal for Ajax.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: yet to play

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: yet to play

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Ajax

Ajax will be without veteran goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, while there are doubts over the availability of Nigerian centre-back Calvin Bassey. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Alfred Schreuder is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Maarten Stekelenburg

Doubtful: Calvin Bassey

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy could be without Brazilian centre-back Andre Ramalho, Brazilian midfielder Mauro Junior, Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius and French centre-back Olivier Boscagli.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Carlos Vinicius, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior, Andre Ramalho

Suspended: None

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer, Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus, Francisco Conceicao, Brian Brobbey, Dusan Tadic

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Walter Benitez, Ki-Jana Hoever, Derrick Luckassen, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Noni Madueke, Guus Til, Joey Veerman, Cody Gakpo, Luuk de Jong

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Ajax have begun a new era, having undergone a season of transition. Stars like Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller and Nicolas Tagliafico have all left the club, and so has manager Erik ten Hag. The likes of Calvin Bassey and Francisco Conceicao have joined the club, with Ajax once again investing in youth.

PSV Eindhoven, like Ajax, have lost stars and their manager this summer. With Mario Gotze returning to Germany, and Ruud van Nistelrooy taking over from Roger Schmidt, PSV Eindhoven too will begin this season with plenty of new faces.

Ajax to win here.

Prediction: Ajax 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

