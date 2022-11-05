Ajax vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022

In a top-of-the-table Eredivisie showdown, league leaders Ajax will entertain second-placed PSV at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday (November 6).

Ajax have a game in hand over PSV and lead them by a point in the standings and have a game in hand. A win will take them four clear at the top. The holders have won their last three games. They're coming off a 4-1 win at RKC Waalwijk, with Brian Brobbey and Steven Berghuis bagging braces.

Ajax did not play in the league last week due to their commitments in the UEFA Champions League, where they beat Rangers 3-1 to book their place in the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

PSV, meanwhile, fell to a 4-2 defeat against Groningen in the Eredivisie a fortnight ago but bounced back with a 3-0 home win over NEC last week. They continued their winning run in the Europa League, winning 2-1 at Bodo/Glimt in midweek to finish behind group winners Arsenal.

Ajax vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 181st edition of De Topper. Ajax have been the better team, leading 81-67 in wins, while 32 games have ended in draws.

Ajax secured a league double over PSV last season, winning 5-0 at home and 2-1 away. PSV exacted revenge with a 2-1 win in the KNVB Cup final. They also beat Ajax 5-3 in the Johan Cruijff Shield in July.

Ajax have won 24 of their last 29 Eredivisie games.

Ajax have scored at least four goals in their last three Eredivisie games, while PSV have scored at least twice in their last three.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 15 of PSV's last 17 games, and the same holds true for 14 of Ajax's last 15 home games in the league.

Ajax vs PSV Prediction

Ajax have a solid home record in the Eredivisie this season, scoring at least four goals in four of five games, and the trend could continue.

PSV, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four Eredivisie away games. They have not won at the Amsterdam Arena since 2015 and may not do so this time as well.

Nevertheless, a high-scoring affair could ensue, but Ajax should come out on top.

Prediction: Ajax 3-2 PSV

Ajax vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ajax to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Cody Gakpo to score or assist any time - Yes

