Ajax vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Eredivisie's return at the weekend sees two of the league's powerhouses lock horns. Ajax will host PSV Eindhoven at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday.

Ajax have resumed their dominance over the Eredivisie this campaign and have lost just one game so far. They beat Heerenveen 2-0 away from home in their last league game before beating Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the Champions League.

de Godenzonen sit top of the Eredivisie with 22 points after nine games, scoring 32 goals in the competition and conceding just twice. They will be looking to continue their strong run against PSV Eindhoven at the weekend.

PSV Eindhoven beat PEC Zwolle 3-1 at home in their last league game. The home team went behind after just three minutes before completing a late dramatic comeback, scoring three goals in the last six minutes of the game to get the win.

Lampen sit a point and a place behind their Sunday hosts in the Eredivisie table. They will be looking to win the De Topper at the weekend as they chase a first Eredivisie title in three years.

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

There have been 52 meetings between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven in the past. Both teams have won 20 games apiece. There have been 12 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in the Dutch Super Cup at the beginning of the season. PSV Eindhoven won the game 4-0.

Ajax Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Ajax

Sean Klaiber and Marten Stekelenburg are both unavailable due to injuries and will miss the game at the weekend. Andre Onana remains out with a suspension.

Injured: Marten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Onana

PSV Eindhoven

Ritsu Doan and Richard Ledezma are both out with injuries and are not expected to feature at the weekend. Noni Madueke and Cody Gakpo both came off injured in PSV Eindhoven's game against Monaco on Thursday and are major doubts for Sunday's game.

Injured: Ritsu Doan, Richard Ledezma

Doubtful: Cody Gakpo, Noni Madueke

Suspended: None

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remko Pasveer; Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind; Ryan Gravenberch, Edson Alvarez; Antony, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel; Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Andre Ramalho, Philipp Mwene; Marco van Ginkel, Davy Propper, Mario Gotze; Bruma, Yorbe Vertessen, Eran Zahavi

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Ajax have lost just one of their last 10 games winning the rest. The loss is Ajax's only loss this campaign and their only home league loss in 2021.

PSV Eindhoven have lost just one of their last four games across all competitions. They had previously won just once in the four prior. Their last league win at Johan Cruijff Arena was however back in 2015 and that run could continue on Sunday.

Prediction: Ajax 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

