Ajax vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Ajax will entertain Rangers at the Johan Cruyff Arena in their UEFA Champions League group stage opener on Wednesday.

The hosts qualified for the competition by winning the Eredivisie last season. Rangers, meanwhile, booked their place in the group stage after kicking off their qualifying campaign in the third round. In the playoffs, they recorded a narrow 3-2 win over PSV.

Ajax have had a 100% start to their Eredivisie campaign and are coming off a 4-0 win at home over Cambuur on Saturday. Rangers, meanwhile, fell to their first defeat of the campaign in their previous outing, losing 4-0 to their Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Ajax vs Rangers Head-to-Head

The two teams have met four times thus far, with all meetings taking place in UEFA competitions. They met twice in the group stage of the 1996-97 Champions League 1996-97 and also in the two-legged UEFA Super Cup final in 1972.

Ajax have a 100% record against Rangers and will look to extend that in their first meeting in over two decades.

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Ajax vs Rangers Team News

Ajax

Owen Wijndal is the only reported absentee, while Mohamed Ihattaren has been left out of the squad for the group stage.

Injured: Owen Wijndal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mohamed Ihattaren

Rangers

Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are long-term absentees and have not played this season. Ben Davies, John Souttar and Tom Lawrence have also struggled with match fitness and are not expected to start.

Injured: Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi

Doubtful: Ben Davies, John Souttar, Tom Lawrence

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Oforborh

Ajax vs Rangers Predicted XIs

Ajax (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer; Devyne Rensch, Jorge Sanchez, Calvin Bassey, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus; Steven Bergwijn, Dusan Tadic, Lucas Ocampos

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Jon McLaughlin; Borna Barisic, Rıdvan Yilmaz, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; John Lundstram, Steven Davis; Scott Wright, Malik Tillman, Ryan Kent; Antonio Colak

Ajax vs Rangers Prediction

The hosts are in good touch at the moment, scoring 16 goals in five games and conceding three. Rangers have had similar exploits in front of goal, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven in seven league games.

Considering the history between the two teams and home advantage for Ajax, the Eredivisie giants should register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 Rangers

