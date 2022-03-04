Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Ajax Amsterdam will welcome RKC Waalwijk to the Johan Cruyff Arena for a matchday 25 fixture in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over AZ Alkmaar in the semifinal of the KNVB Beker on Thursday. Steven Berghuis and Davy Klaassen scored in either half to book a date with PSV in the final next month.

Prior to that, they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat away to Go Ahead Eagles in the league that saw their lead at the summit of the table reduced to two points.

Waalwijk fell to a 2-1 defeat against Twente on home turf in league action last weekend. Dimitrios Limnios stepped off the bench to score the match-winner on the stroke of fulltime.

The defeat left them in 14th spot on 23 points and they are just four points above the relegation zone.

Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk Head-to-Head

Ajax have won 27 and drawn four of their last 31 matches against RKC Waalwijk, with the visitors waiting for their first win against the capital side.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021. Sebastian Haller and Steven Berghuis each scored braces to guide the Amsterdam outfit to a 5-0 away win.

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

RKC Waalwijk form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk Team News

Ajax

Remko Pasveer, Jurrien Timber, Jay Gorter, Brian Brobbey and Maarten Stekelenburg are all unavailable due to injuries. Sean Klaiber and Zakaria Labyad are doubts for the game.

RKC Waalwijk

David Min, Sebbe Augustijns and Joel Pereira are all unavailable due to injuries.

Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer (GK); Nicolas Tagliafico, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Noussair Mazraoui; Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Edson Alvarez; Steven Berghuis, Sebastian Haller, Dusan Tadic

RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI (5-3-2): Etienne Vaessen (GK); Alexander Buttner, Ahmed Touba, Dario Van den Buijs, Melle Meulensteen, Jurien Gaari; Richard van der Venne, Vurnon Anita, Yassin Oukili; Jens Odgaard, Michiel Kramer

Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk Prediction

Ajax bounced back from last weekend's disappointment with a statement victory in midweek. They will be keen to build on that with another win to continue setting the pace in their quest to retain the league.

It is hard to see beyond a comfortable win for Erik ten Hag's men and we are backing the hosts to secure a large margin of victory.

Prediction: Ajax 5-0 RKC Waalwijk

