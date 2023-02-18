Ajax vs Sparta Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023

Third-placed Ajax welcome sixth-placed Sparta to the Amsterdam Arena in the Eredivisie on Sunday (February 19).

The hosts made it three wins in a row in the league with a 3-1 win over Waalwijk. Second-half goals from Jurrien Timber, Brian Brobbey and Mohammed Kudus helped overturn a one-goal deficit. Ajax drew goalless with Union Berlin in midweek in the UEFA Europa League.

Spart, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in their previous outing, beating Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 at home. They are unbeaten in the Eredivisie since September, while Ajax are unbeaten since November.

Eredivisie @eredivisie Eredivisie



Welke wedstrijden staan op jouw kijklijst? 🏟️



#programma EredivisieWelke wedstrijden staan op jouw kijklijst? 🏟️ 👋 Eredivisie #️⃣2️⃣2️⃣🇳🇱 Welke wedstrijden staan op jouw kijklijst? 🏟️📺📝 #programma https://t.co/r6K51QzQN4

Ajax vs Sparta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 128 times across competitions since 1946. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side, leading 78-26.

Ajax have won their last 12 games against Sparta across competitions and are unbeaten against them this century.

The hosts have scored at twice n 12 of their last 13 home games against Sparta across competitions.

Sparta are unbeaten in their last ten Eredivisie games, with their last defeat coming at Utrecht in October.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games, keeping four clean sheets.

Their last four meetings at Ajax have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ajax have the best-attacking record in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 59 goals in 21 games.

Sparta have the second-best defensive record in the competition, conceding 18 goals in 21 games.

Ajax vs Sparta Prediction

Ajax have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals and are strong favourites. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games and have dropped points just once at home against the visitors since 1989.

Sparta, meanhwile, are unbeaten in the league since September but have a poor recent record against Ajax.

The hosts have a UEFA Europa League knockout playoff second leg coming up at Union Berlin on Thursday. So they might rest a few key players here, resulting in a draw.

Prediction: Ajax 1-1 Sparta

Ajax vs Sparta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohammed Kudus to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes