Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Ajax are set to play Sparta Rotterdam at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday in the Eredivisie.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Danny Buijs' Groningen in the league. Goals from midfielder Davy Klaassen, Serbian attacker Dusan Tadic and winger Steven Berghuis sealed the deal for Erik ten Hag's Ajax. Norwegian forward Jorgen Strand Larsen scored the consolation goal for Groningen.

Sparta Rotterdam, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Ole Tobiasen's Heerenveen in the league. A penalty from winger Vito van Crooij for Sparta Rotterdam was cancelled out by a goal from Swedish attacker Amin Sarr for Heerenveen.

Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with Ajax beating Sparta Rotterdam 1-0. A first-half goal from former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic ensured victory for Ajax.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-L

Sparta Rotterdam form guide in the Eredivisie: D-D-W-L-W

Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam Team News

Ajax

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Sean Klaiber, Brazilian forward Antony and veteran goalkeepers Remko Pasveer and Maarten Stekelenburg. There are doubts over the availability of Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez and young right-back Devyne Rensch.

Injured: Antony, Sean Klaiber, Remko Pasveer, Maarten Stekelenburg

Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez, Devyne Rensch

Suspended: None

Sparta Rotterdam

Meanwhile, Sparta Rotterdam have no known issues and manager Henk Fraser is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Perr Schuurs, Nicolas Tagliafico, Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus, Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller

Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI (4-4-2): Maduka Okoye, Dirk Abels, Bart Vriends, Tom Beugelsdijk, Riza Durmisi, Sven Mijnans, Arno Verschueren, Joeri de Kamps, Vito van Crooij, Mario Engels, Adrian Dalmau

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

Ajax have been in the news quite a lot recently. Manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly inching closer to a move to Manchester United, and Antony and Jurrien Timber have both been suggested as potential signings for the club. A new era awaits Ajax.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



He’s also approved by Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag priority has always been Man United. Work in progress. Manchester United board are pushing on Erik ten Hag as new manager, as per @MarkOgden_ - agreement not completed yet but talks are ongoing on staff, budget & moreHe’s also approved by Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag priority has always been Man United. Work in progress. Manchester United board are pushing on Erik ten Hag as new manager, as per @MarkOgden_ - agreement not completed yet but talks are ongoing on staff, budget & more 🔴 #MUFCHe’s also approved by Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag priority has always been Man United. Work in progress. https://t.co/QU5FNDdkd3

Sparta Rotterdam, on the other hand, 16th in the league, one point behind 15th-placed Willem II, who have played two games more.

Ajax will be the favourites.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 Sparta Rotterdam

Edited by Abhinav Anand