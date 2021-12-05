Ajax vs Sporting CP prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Ajax are set to play Sporting CP at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Fred Grim's Willem II in the Eredivisie. A first-half brace from talented Brazilian winger Antony and goals from Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez, midfielder Davy Klaassen and Brazilian striker Danilo ensured victory for Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, 3-1 win over Jorge Jesus' Benfica in the Primeira Liga. Goals from Spain international Pablo Sarabia, striker Paulinho and midfielder Matheus Nunes sealed the deal for Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP. Portuguese forward Pizzi scored the consolation goal for Benfica.

Ajax vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head

Ajax and Sporting CP have faced each other once before in the Champions League. It was earlier this year, with Ajax beating Sporting CP 5-1.

Four goals from former Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham United striker and Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller and a goal from Dutch winger Steven Berghuis secured the win for Ajax. Portugal international Paulinho scored the consolation goal for Sporting CP.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-D-D

Sporting CP form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Ajax vs Sporting CP Team News

Ajax

Ajax will be without right-back Sean Klaiber, veteran goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg and young Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Erik ten Hag is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Sean Klaiber, Mohammed Kudus, Maarten Stekelenburg

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting CP

Meanwhile, Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim will be unable to call upon the services of Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha, left-back Ruben Vinagre and Cape Verde international Jovane Cabral. There are doubts over the availability of Uruguayan centre-back Sebastian Coates.

Injured: Joao Palhinha, Jovane Cabral, Ruben Vinagre

Doubtful: Sebastian Coates

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Sporting CP Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind, Davy Klaassen, Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch, Steven Berghuis, Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan, Luis Neto, Goncalo Inacio, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro, Daniel Braganca, Manuel Ugarte, Matheus Reis, Pedro Goncalves, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Ajax vs Sporting CP Prediction

Ajax have been one of the best teams in Europe this season, and have already produced some scintillating performances both domestically and in the continent. Erik ten Hag's team look confident and have the capacity to cause trouble to any opposition in Europe on current form.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, continue their progress under Ruben Amorim. Amorim's tenure has at Sporting CP has been so successful that the 36-year old has already been linked with moves to Manchester United and RB Leipzig recently.

Ajax have been in radiant form so far this season and should win.

Prediction: Ajax 2-0 Sporting CP

Edited by Abhinav Anand