Ajax vs SV Meppen Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th June 2022

Eredivisie 2021-22 champions Ajax will kick off their pre-season with a friendly game against German side SV Meppen on Tuesday at the Sportpark Vondersweijde.

SV Meppen play in the third division of German football and have already begun their pre-season. They kicked off their preparations with a 15-0 win against Adler Messingen on Friday and were in action against Schalke II on Saturday, suffering a 1-0 defeat.

Ajax will play their first game under new manager Alfred Schreuder, who has replaced Erik ten Hag at the club, after the latter agreed to join Manchester United at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Ajax vs SV Meppen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive or friendly meeting between the two sides.

Ajax are no strangers to German opposition and have locked horns with German teams 60 times across all competitions. They have a solid record in these fixtures and have 34 wins to their name.

Meppen have faced Dutch opponents 10 times across all competitions and have secured just three wins in these fixtures.

Ajax concluded their 2021-22 campaign on a solid note, scoring 98 goals in the Eredivisie and conceding just 17 goals.

Meppen, on the other hand, had struggled in their 3. Liga campaign last term. They scored 47 times in the league and conceded 60 goals.

Ajax vs SV Meppen Prediction

Ajax will take to the field in the pre-season with a few noticeable changes in the dressing room. Sébastien Haller has reportedly agreed to join Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, a transfer that will only be confirmed next month. He is not expected to play any part in the pre-season. Brazilian star Antony has missed the pre-season callup and, amid links with a move to Manchester United, he is not expected to start here.

This will be Ajax's first game with Alfred Schreuder in charge, so it will be interesting to see how the Dutch champions play under their new coach. SV Meppen scored 15 goals in a friendly game on Friday but it will be difficult for them to find the back of the net with ease against Ajax.

Ajax have an advantage regarding squad quality and should be able to secure a comfortable win in this fixture.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 SV Meppen

Ajax vs SV Meppen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Ajax to score first - Yes.

