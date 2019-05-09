Ajax vs Tottenham: 3 players who won Mauricio Pochettino the game

Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

No fan or pundit would have ever called for Ajax to make it to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League 2018-19, but the young guns have sent the odds for a toss and achieved this great feat.

Having scored a crucial away goal in London last week at Spurs' new stadium, the stage was all set for the Dutch team to impress again in front of their home fans and make it to the final of the tournament. However, considering what Liverpool achieved last night against Barcelona, the game was far from over for Tottenham. And that's what happened.

After Ajax scored early in the 5th minute after an amazing header from club captain Matthijs de Ligt and a perfect finish Hakim Ziyech in the 35th minute, Tottenham started their comeback. In the 55th minute, after a brilliant link up between Danny Rose and Dele Alli, the latter passed the ball into Lucas Moura's path, one that the Brazilian couldn't miss. Eventually, Moura converted the brilliant chance that he had.

Lucas Moura made it 2-2 through a largely solo effort when Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana made the best save of the night but spilled the ball in the penalty area.

Moura got his hat-trick and silenced the entire Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam in the 96th minute of the game, which sealed the fate for the underdogs Ajax in the tournament and booked Tottenham's spot in the final.

Without further ado, let's head straight to the top 3 players who won Mauricio Pochettino the tie!

#3 Son Heung-Min

Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

After guiding Spurs to a quarter-final win against Manchester City, Son Heung-Min was suspended for the first leg against Ajax in London. However, the South Korean contributed significantly for Tottenham tonight.

The Spurs attacker had 6 shots, one of which hit the woodwork in the second half, and had an astonishing pass success rate of close to 93%.

The statistics fail to convey the impact he had on the game. Whenever Spurs counter attacked, Son was the most efficient player near Ajax's penalty area and he created some real problems for the Ajax defense for the whole 90 minutes.

Since joining Tottenham, the South Korean has been a revelation, this season being the best. Last night, he took Tottenham to the Champions League final in the absence of Harry Kane. Simply amazing!

